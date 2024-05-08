Veg Thali Up By 8% In April Year-On-Year, Non-Veg Thali Down By 4%

Kolkata: The cost of a representative home-cooked veg thali rose 8% in April vis-à-vis last April, while that of a non-veg thali declined 4%, as per CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics Research estimates

The cost of the veg thali increased due to a surge of 41%, 40% and 38% on-year in prices of onion, tomato and potato, respectively, on a low base of last fiscal. Lower onion arrivals due to a significant drop in rabi acreage and damage to potato crop in West Bengal led to the price increase.

Amid lower arrivals, prices of rice (accounting for 13% of the veg thali cost) and pulses (9%) increased 14% and 20% on-year, respectively. Rice is the major staple in the Indian households.

Prices of cumin, chilli and vegetable oil declined 40%, 31% and 10%, respectively, preventing further increase in the thali cost.

The decrease in the cost of the non-veg thali was due to 12% on-year decline in broiler prices on a high base of last fiscal. On-month, however, the cost of the veg thali remained stable and non-veg thali rose 3%

Veg thali remained flat on-month due to a 4% decline in onion prices amid new arrivals coupled with 3% decline in fuel cost, while tomato and potato prices inched up.

The cost of the non-veg thali rose due to an estimated 4% increase in prices of broilers, which account for 50% of the cost, due to higher demand and rising input costs

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.

Pushan Sharma, director – research, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics said “Since November 2023, the prices of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis have been diverging. The vegetarian thali has become costlier on-year, while the non-vegetarian thali has become cheaper. This is mainly because of declining broiler prices, while the prices of vegetables such as onions, potatoes and tomatoes have risen on a low base.”

“Going ahead, we expect vegetable prices to remain firm, though an anticipated decline in the price of wheat and pulses would provide some respite,” Sharma added.