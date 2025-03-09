ETV Bharat / business

USFDA Pulls Up Granules India For Lapses In Maintaining Storage Facilities, Equipment At Telangana Plant

New Delhi: The US health regulator has pulled up Granules India for failing to maintain buildings for drug storage and avoiding adequate procedures regarding cleaning and maintenance of equipment at its Telangana-based formulations plant.

In a warning letter to the company's Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) stated that the company failed to establish and follow adequate written procedures for maintaining equipment at the Medchal-Malkajgiri-based manufacturing facility.

The USFDA inspected the facility from August 26 to September 6, 2024. "Our investigators observed significant contamination in multiple ducts of non-dedicated use in the preparation of finished drug products manufactured at your facility," the USFDA stated.

While filters were installed to prevent contamination, inadequate cleaning and maintenance processes rendered them ineffective, it added.

"Swab samples collected from the ducts by your firm during the inspection, specifically from areas after the high-efficiency particulate air filters, detected residues from multiple previously manufactured drug products and were too numerous to count microbial contamination," the US health regulator stated.

The company failed to maintain buildings used in the manufacture, processing, packing, or holding of drug products in a good state of repair, it added. "Bird droppings and feathers were observed during the inspection in the AHU area, specifically on the air purification units, ducts...and on the floors...inside your drug manufacturing facility," it charged.

In response to this letter, provide a plan and timeline to implement routine, vigilant operations management oversight of facilities, the USFDA said.

This plan should ensure, among other things, prompt detection of facility contamination issues, effective execution of repairs, adherence to appropriate preventive maintenance schedules, timely technological upgrades to the facility infrastructure, and improved systems for ongoing management review, it added.