USD 500 Bn Target; Plans For Trade Pact To Help India Boost Its Exports To US: Exporters

New Delhi: A target to take bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 and plans to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement will help India boost its exports to the US, exporters say. The focus on technology, defence, and green energy will particularly benefit India's export sectors and enhance global competitiveness, exporters said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade by eliminating barriers and streamlining processes.

International trade expert and Hi-Tech Gears Chairman Deep Kapuria said that the USD 500 billion bilateral trade target is an important outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level visit to Washington.

"Since India has surplus in trade with the US, it would bring significant gains to India in terms of enhanced export to the world's largest economy. What is important here is that the two leaders have agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by fall of 2025," he said.