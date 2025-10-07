ETV Bharat / business

US To Impose 25% Tariffs On Imported Trucks From Nov 1: Trump

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs, April 2, 2025, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: President Donald Trump on Monday announced that his administration will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the US from other countries beginning next month.

The US trucking industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, moving roughly 73 per cent of all domestic freight, according to the American Trucking Associations, Fox Business reported.

Around two million Americans work as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with many more employed as mechanics and support staff, according to data provided by the US Chamber of Commerce. The top five import countries by customs value are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland, it said.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Monday that he would be "happy" to negotiate a deal on health programs with Democrats, but demanded the federal government first be re-opened, as a crippling shutdown entered its second week.

Democrats are refusing to provide the handful of votes the ruling Republicans need to reopen federal departments, unless an agreement is reached on extending expiring "Obamacare" health care subsidies and reversing cuts to health programs passed as part of Trump's signature "One Big Beautiful Bill."