US Tariffs: Reciprocal Duties May Not Impact Right Away, But Could Affect Sentiment

New Delhi: The Reciprocal Tariff Plan, announced on February 13 by the Trump administration, allows the US to raise tariffs on countries with a trade surplus. If implemented, it could significantly impact Indian exports.

As per the data, US is India's largest export destination, with annual exports of USD 77.5 billion which is approximately 18% of India's total exports while the country's annual merchandise trade surplus with the US stands at USD 35 billion.

Impacted Sectors

Sectors with higher export exposure to the US include electronics, gems, jewellery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Recent report on US tariff made by Care Rating says that the weighted average tariff on Indian exports to the US is approximately 3.5%, while the weighted average tariff on US exports to India is around 11.5%.

Recently India has lowered customs duty on imported cars, motorbikes, beverages and electronics. It still remains uncertain whether the US will implement a uniform additional tariff of 8% across all goods or if the tariff will vary by product. The report indicates that the adverse impact of reciprocal tariffs could be partially mitigated by the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, making Indian exports more competitive.

GDP Calculation

It's calculation suggests that the direct export loss due to reciprocal tariffs could be USD 3.2 billion annually which is approx 0.1% of total country's GDP. The impact could be reduced as India works to reduce customs duties on key imports from the US and diversifies its export destinations. However, there will also be an indirect impact on India as the trade war lowers overall global trade and GDP and creates uncertainties in the external environment, adds the report.