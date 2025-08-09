US Tariff | Textile Industry is Going to Suffer, Says Indian Textile Federation Coordinator

Coimbatore: Prabhu Damodaran, Coordinator of the Indian Textile Federation, has warned that the textile industry will be severely affected if the Centre does not talks with the US and reach an amicable agreement after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on India.

Trump announced that a 25% tax will be imposed on goods imported from India from August 1. Trump, who criticised India's increased purchase of crude oil from Russia, gave another shock a few days ago by imposing an additional 25% tax. As a result, the tax on goods exported from India has been increased to 50%.

This has caused great shock among the Indian textile industry. Damodaran said that the textile industry will be pushed into a major crisis due to this US tariff.

"The US has imposed a 30 per cent higher tariff on India than its competitors. This is unacceptable. Nearly 33 per cent of India’s exports are garments. Of this, 48 to 50 per cent are exported through home textiles. Therefore, this tariff will have a major impact on the textile sector," Damodaran told ETV Bharat.

"There are 21 days left for the US to implement the tariff. By then, India (the Central government) should talk with the US and reach an amicable agreement. US is doing this as an attempt to bring Russia to its knees. Therefore, since the talks between Russia and the US are taking place today, there is a possibility that an agreement will be reached in this regard," he added.

"If there is no solution even after 21 days, there will be serious repercussions in the textile sector. Therefore, the Centre should handle this situation on a war footing. It should prioritise everything, including supporting the industry through banks, so that there is no crisis in the textile sector. Also, plans to provide subsidies for exports should be implemented," he said.

According to Damodaran, since the entire export sector is in a critical situation, all the industries must jointly confront this situation. "A confusing situation has already arisen. Will foreign buyers buy the products we can produce? Or should we stop production? There is no clarity. We need to talk to foreign buyers from now on. Only then will we get clarity. Will they take the orders that have already been given? Or not? We also need to ask from now on," he said.

"This tariff is not normal. No one can cope with this. We do not know how foreign buyers are going to take this tax," he wondered.

Damodaran termed the entire situation as a "new experience". "The government and the industry should face this together. I am confident that there is a chance of finding a solution within 21 days. This tariff will also severely affect the American people. We will see how the American people will react when all the stocks are exhausted and taxes are imposed on new products," he added.