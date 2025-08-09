US Tariff: Seafood Voice Concern, Cashew And Garments Industry Look For Alternatives

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of a renewed trade policy decision by the United States, exporters in Kerala are responding with a mix of concern and confidence.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an order imposing an additional 25 percent import duty on Indian products, on top of an earlier similar hike. The new tariffs will come into effect on the 28th August.

The broader concern is that this tariff hike will raise the cost of Indian goods in the US market, making them less competitive compared to cheaper alternatives from other countries. However, exporters from Kerala remain cautiously optimistic, with many seeing the move as either temporary or an opportunity to pivot to new markets.

Seafood Sector Voice Concerns

Among Kerala's major exports to the US are seafood, cashew nuts, spices, and textiles. The seafood sector, which contributes significantly to India's $8 billion annual seafood exports $3 billion of which go to the US is particularly vulnerable.

"The new crisis that has arisen with the increase in import duty will seriously affect the seafood exports in Kochi," said an official from the Food Export Association. Vanami shrimp, harvested in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, is brought to Kerala for processing before being exported. Peeling centers in Kochi and Kozhikode play a central role in this supply chain.

Food Export Association office-bearer Manoj Varghese pointed out the fierce global competition Indian seafood faces. “In addition to the 25 per cent duty increase on shrimp from India twice, there is also a 7 per cent tax, including anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty. Ecuador is posing a formidable challenge to India in shrimp exports. The Trump administration has kept their import duty at 15 per cent," Varghese said.

India, once the top shrimp exporter until 2022, lost its position due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ecuador has been the main exporter to the US for the last three years. In the highly competitive fish export sector, it is impossible to send shrimp and fish products without increasing prices. When Ecuador exports at a lower price, Indian exporters will have to withdraw from the US market," Varghese said.

He added that the impact will also extend to other fish products like eel, which now face a 50 per cent duty increase. "These fish products can find other markets, but shrimp exporters are particularly concerned. They will not be able to command the same prices outside the US market."

Finding a domestic alternative is not straightforward either. "Fish products are not very popular in North India. Although eating habits are changing in metros, fish remains less popular in non-coastal states," Varghese noted.

Cashew Industry Calm But Cautious

On the other hand, Kollam’s cashew industry is less rattled. Prominent industrialist J. Rajmohan Pillai said, "The threat of tariffs by the Trump administration is not going to affect the cashew factories in Kollam significantly." He emphasised that India already faces stiff competition from Vietnam, Africa, and Brazil in the global cashew market.

"Vietnam, which signed a trade agreement with the US, faces only a 19 per cent duty. Even when the import duty from India was raised, the duty change did not apply to Vietnam. Cashew exports from India to the US are currently only six per cent,” Pillai said.

He acknowledged that a few factories in Kollam that manufacture value-added products exclusively for the US will be affected. "Cashew creams and products that were being packaged and supplied to Walmart will stop being exported. However, cashews that were being sent to the US can be re-exported to Japan, Europe, Australia, and the domestic market," he added.

Garment Sector Sees Opportunity in Trade Diversification

Kerala's textile sector is also projecting resilience. Kitex Group Managing Director Sabu Jacob characterised the situation as a temporary disruption. "The increase in duties will be a setback for the US itself. This crisis is temporary, and the government will be able to overcome it within two to three months," he said. Jacob emphasised that the retail price of textiles is determined in India and is already under pressure. "Everyone is refraining from shipping orders. There is only a temporary crisis due to price instability."

He argued that the Indian garment industry has strategic alternatives. "Garment exports from India to the US are less than ₹600 crore. Currently, India exports $1.5 billion worth of garments to the United Kingdom, where a free trade agreement has been signed. There is no import duty there," he said.

"A trade agreement has also been signed with Switzerland, and the agreement with the European Union is likely to be signed within two months. With this, a market of $9800-9900 billion will be opened in the European Union as well," Jacob added.

He also remarked on the likely consequences for the US market. "After Trump came, the price of garments in the US local market increased by 10 per cent. In the new situation, it will increase by 20–30 per cent." Jacob believes that other exporting nations won't be able to meet U.S. demands immediately. "It is not possible to buy $6 billion worth of textiles from countries like Vietnam, China, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. The procedures themselves will take at least two years."

Due to the uncertainty, Kitex has temporarily stopped packing, and shipments for February and March may be affected. "Contracts up to January have already been signed and must be honored by American traders," Jacob said.

"I do not think that any government will take a decision by destroying our farmers and industrialists according to the interests of another country," he concluded.

A Temporary Setback, Not a Lasting Blow

Exporters across Kerala agree that while the US tariffs may create short-term disruptions, they also present an opportunity to reduce dependence on a single market. "Trump's threat is just a threat," said one seafood exporter.

"This is a chance to diversify our markets and industry." Industry leaders and experts alike believe that although India's export sector may face challenges in the next few months, it is well-positioned to withstand the pressure in the long run — especially by leveraging free trade agreements with Europe and other countries.