US Tariff Blow: Apple Stock Plunges As Key Manufacturing Hubs China, India, Vietnam Stare At Levies

FILE - An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP) ( AP )

New Delhi: The reciprocal tariffs by US on Thursday shoved Apple's shares into a downward spiral - with the stock seeing its sharpest drop in five years on US bourses - as the Cupertino, California-headquartered company's Asian supply chains and production hubs in markets like China, India and Vietnam stared at levies ranging from 24 per cent to 54 per cent.

The US imposed tariffs on Apple's big manufacturing touchpoints, many of them in Asia. Vietnam faced 46 per cent tariffs, and India landed relatively softer at 27 per cent. China -- where Apple has significant manufacturing presence despite its supply chain diversification efforts -- took the hardest knock with 34 per cent tariffs being imposed on top of a previous 20 per cent levy.

While the iPhone maker still produces a significant chunk of US-sold devices on Chinese soil, its suppliers and manufacturing hubs are spread across many other nations like Taiwan, India and Vietnam. Apple shares tumbled up to 9 per cent and the company lost an estimated USD 250 billion in market value on Thursday.

According to industry sources, iPhones constitute the largest share of telecom products exported from India to the United States. India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Thursday said India is "favourably positioned" amid US reciprocal tariff regime.

"The strategic placement of India in the initial round of reciprocal tariff announcements underscores the extraordinary and relentless efforts made by our negotiators and leadership. Our favourable positioning compared to major electronics-exporting nations, especially China and Vietnam, is a crucial development that we must immediately leverage," Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, said.