US Stocks Slump As Tesla Shares Tank On Trump-Musk Row

Washington: Wall Street stocks tumbled Thursday as a row between US President Donald Trump and Tesla boss Elon Musk erupted -- with the electric vehicle firm's share price tumbling around 14 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 0.3 per cent to 42,319.74 and the broad-based S&P 500 Index lost 0.5 per cent to 5,939.30.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.8 per cent to 19,298.45.

The relationship between Trump and Musk imploded in public view, with the US president expressing disappointment with his billionaire former aide's criticisms.

Musk, who had slammed the Republican president's proposed massive spending bill, hit back in real time on social media.

Tesla shares plunged by more than 14 per cent, losing over $100 billion in market capitalisation, as Trump said he had asked "crazy" Musk to leave his administration.