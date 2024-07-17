ETV Bharat / business

US Stock Market Update: Big Tech Stocks Dive Again As Their Split Deepens With The Rest Of Wall Street

A man enters the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in New York. Global stocks have mostly fallen, with shares in London declining after data showed the inflation rate remained steady at the Bank of England's 2% target in June. ( AP )

New York: Wall Street's record-breaking rally is running into a wall Wednesday, as worries about potentially worsening trade tensions with China hit stocks of chip companies. That’s dragging market indexes to their worst day in months, but conditions may be less discouraging underneath the surface.

The split left the S&P 500 sagging by 1.4% a day after it set an all-time high for the 38th time this year. The Nasdaq composite was down 2.8% and on track for its worst day since 2022, also weighed by losses for such market heavyweights as Nvidia and Apple.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average was adding 226 points, or 0.6%, to its record set a day earlier, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. More stocks in the S&P 500 were also rising than falling.

It's a continuation of a recent trend that market watchers have called encouraging, one where more stocks are rising rather than just a handful of overpowering elites. The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 are coming off a big five-day winning streak on hopes that interest rates are about to get easier and the U.S. economy will avoid a recession, though they the index 1% Thursday to give back some of those gains.

The market's spotlight was squarely on chip companies, which tumbled after a report from Bloomberg News said President Joe Biden is considering the most severe trade restrictions available if companies like the Netherlands’ ASML and Japan’s Tokyo Electron continue to ship advanced semiconductor technology to China. The U.S. government has blocked Chinese access to advanced chips and the equipment to make them, citing security concerns, and urged its allies to follow suit.

ASML saw its stock trading in the United States drop 11.5% even though it reported sales for the spring that came in at the high end of its forecasted range. Shares of Tokyo Electron, meanwhile, dropped 7.5% in Tokyo to cull its gain for the year to 32.2%.

Another major chip company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., sank after former President Donald Trump criticized the self-governed island claimed by Beijing, which the U.S. is obligated by treaty to defend if it is attacked.

“Taiwan should pay us for defense,” Trump said according to a transcript of an interview published by Bloomberg. “Taiwan took our chip business from us, I mean, how stupid are we?” he said.

TSMC’s stock trading in the United States dropped 6.9%.

Reverberations reached chip stocks around the world, including big U.S. players that have been some of Wall Street’s biggest stars this year amid a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. Nvidia fell 7.2% after soaring 155.2% this year through the day before.

Advanced Micro Devices fell 8.5%, and Broadcom dropped 7%.