US Sanctions 15 Indian Entities Among 275 For Supporting Russia's Military-industrial Base

Washington: The US has imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia’s military-industrial base.

Companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye have also been slapped with sanctions for supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment that it desperately needs to support its war machine, the Department of Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to disrupting global evasion networks, this action also targets domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs and other material for Russia’s military-industrial base, the statement said.

“The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said.

“As evidenced by today’s action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia’s ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls,” Adeyemo said.

The State Department has also targeted sanctions evasion and circumvention in multiple third countries, including several China-based companies exporting dual-use goods that fill critical gaps in Russia’s military-industrial base and entities and individuals in Belarus related to the Lukashenka regime’s support for Russia’s defence industry, the statement said.