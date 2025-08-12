ETV Bharat / business

Trump Says Gold Will Not Face Tariffs After Customs Confusion

Gold, seen as a safe haven investment, has already reached record highs this year on tariff worries and geopolitical unrest.

Trump Says Gold Will Not Face Tariffs After Customs Confusion
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : August 12, 2025 at 6:50 AM IST

2 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday that gold imports will not face additional tariffs, days after confusion flared on whether recent hikes applied to certain gold bars -- threatening to upend global trade of the precious metal.

Trump's comments came after US customs authorities made public a letter saying that gold bars at two standard weights -- one kilogram and 100 ounces (2.8 kilos) -- should be classified as subject to duties.

"Gold will not be Tariffed!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform, without providing further details.

The letter, which was made public last week and dated July 31, was first reported on by the Financial Times, sending the price of gold on the US futures market to a record high.

But a White House official told AFP on Friday that the Trump administration plans to "issue an executive order in the near future clarifying misinformation about the tariffing of gold bars and other speciality products."

On Friday, gold for December delivery hit a record high on the Comex, the world's biggest futures market.

The concern is whether gold products would be exempt from Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs impacting goods from dozens of economies, including Switzerland, which sees a 39-per-cent levy.

One-kilo bars are the most common form traded on Comex and comprise the bulk of Switzerland's bullion exports to the US, the FT said.

The US customs ruling letter, typically used to clarify trade policy, came as a shock amid expectations that gold bars would be classified under a different customs code that spared them from Trump's countrywide levies.

Gold, seen as a safe haven investment, has already reached record highs this year on tariff worries and geopolitical unrest.

Read more:

  1. US And China Extend Trade Truce By Another 90 days, Easing Tension Between World's Largest Economies
  2. Indian Auto Component Makers Have Huge Export Opportunities In Brazil, Colombia, Poland, Africa: Report

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday that gold imports will not face additional tariffs, days after confusion flared on whether recent hikes applied to certain gold bars -- threatening to upend global trade of the precious metal.

Trump's comments came after US customs authorities made public a letter saying that gold bars at two standard weights -- one kilogram and 100 ounces (2.8 kilos) -- should be classified as subject to duties.

"Gold will not be Tariffed!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform, without providing further details.

The letter, which was made public last week and dated July 31, was first reported on by the Financial Times, sending the price of gold on the US futures market to a record high.

But a White House official told AFP on Friday that the Trump administration plans to "issue an executive order in the near future clarifying misinformation about the tariffing of gold bars and other speciality products."

On Friday, gold for December delivery hit a record high on the Comex, the world's biggest futures market.

The concern is whether gold products would be exempt from Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs impacting goods from dozens of economies, including Switzerland, which sees a 39-per-cent levy.

One-kilo bars are the most common form traded on Comex and comprise the bulk of Switzerland's bullion exports to the US, the FT said.

The US customs ruling letter, typically used to clarify trade policy, came as a shock amid expectations that gold bars would be classified under a different customs code that spared them from Trump's countrywide levies.

Gold, seen as a safe haven investment, has already reached record highs this year on tariff worries and geopolitical unrest.

Read more:

  1. US And China Extend Trade Truce By Another 90 days, Easing Tension Between World's Largest Economies
  2. Indian Auto Component Makers Have Huge Export Opportunities In Brazil, Colombia, Poland, Africa: Report

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRUMP TARIFFDONALD TRUMP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.