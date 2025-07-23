ETV Bharat / business

US–Indonesia Trade Pact Shows Risks Of Pressure Tactics; India Must tread Cautiously: GTRI

New Delhi: The US-Indonesia trade pact reflects how Washington's pressure tactics can compel countries to cut tariffs, commit to large purchases, and loosen regulatory control, and India should tread cautiously in ongoing trade talks to avoid similar concessions, economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

Indonesia gave up far more than it gained, removing 99 per cent of its tariffs on US goods, agreeing to buy USD 22.7 billion in American products, and weakening important rules that protected its industries, food safety, and digital space, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

"India now faces similar US demands, including allowing remanufactured goods, opening up agriculture and dairy, accepting genetically modified (GM) feed, and adopting US rules on digital trade and product standards," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He added that accepting American standards on cars, medical devices, or food, without any guarantee of reciprocity, would put India's consumers at risk.