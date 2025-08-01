ETV Bharat / business

US Imposes 25 Pc Blanket Tariff Without Exemptions, Threatening USD 25 Bn In Exports: GTRI

New Delhi: The USA's decision to impose a blanket 25 per cent tariff on all Indian-origin goods effective August 7, without any exemptions, could severely hit the country's exports to America, think tank GTRI said on Friday.

According to an analysis of the White House's executive order by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the 25 per cent tariff will now be applicable to sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics, which were earlier exempted from import duties by the US.

India will face tariffs of 25 per cent on its exports to the US as President Donald Trump issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world. In the executive order titled ‘Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates', Trump announced tariff rates for nearly 70 nations.

"This blanket tariff, approved by President Trump, is one of the toughest trade actions the US has taken against a key trading partner in recent years," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding "What sets this action apart is that, unlike many other trading partners, India has been denied all product-level exemptions, even for products and sectors, the US exempted goods from other countries".

These tariff exempted categories included finished pharmaceutical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other key drug inputs; energy products such as crude oil, refined fuels, natural gas, coal, and electricity; critical minerals; and a wide range of electronics and semiconductors, including computers, tablets, smartphones, solid-state drives, flat panel displays, and integrated circuits.

These exclusions do not apply to India. Instead, India is subject to a flat 25 per cent ad valorem duty across all goods, with no exceptions by product or sector, he said. The order mentions that tariffs may be reduced once countries make a deal with the US. Srivastava said that this order is more than just a tariff measure and a pressure tactic.

"Countries like China have retained exemptions on critical goods like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and energy. But India has been singled out for harsher treatment, with no product-level exemptions whatsoever. The message is clear - agree to US geopolitical views, sign a deal or suffer blanket tariffs - and India is being made the example for others, " he said.