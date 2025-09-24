ETV Bharat / business

US Has No Alternative To Indian Generic Drugs: Natco Pharma CEO Rajiv Nannapaneni

Hyderabad: Rajiv Nannapaneni, vice-chairman and CEO of Natco Pharma, believes that there is no threat to the Indian pharma sector from the recent trade tariffs imposed by the US, as it consumes 92% Indian generic drugs.

"There is a trend around the world not to depend on other countries for self-reliance. America is doing this now. But many countries have been trying in this direction for a long time," he told ETV Bharat.

He said there is less impact on the pharma sector from trade tariffs compared to other sectors due to its exemption. "Our country is supplying a large number of generic medicines to the global market. Even in the US, exports of generic drugs are high. America is in a situation where it cannot afford to forsake Indian drugs. Shrimp and textiles can be bought from other countries. However, there is no other way when it comes to medicines. Right now, it is not possible to produce them in the US. Even the raw materials required for the production of generic medicines are available in India and China," he added.

On US President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 200% tariff, Nannapaneni said the future is unpredictable and the current situation is in India's favour in terms of medicines, as it has a big market there. "Tablets and capsules have to be bought from India. This is why imposing heavy tariffs on pharma imports is a somewhat complicated matter. It remains to be seen what will happen in the future. In the current uncertain environment in the US, nothing can be predicted. Therefore, it is not easy for any business entity to invest and undertake production activities in America at this time," he added.

A fee of $1,00,000 has been imposed on newly-issued H-1B visas, which can harm Indian students, employees, and companies. Nannapaneni said it needs to be looked at from a different perspective, as globalisation has not benefited the working classes of the world much. In the West, the well-educated have white-collar jobs, and similar job opportunities have not been available to the working class. "In fact, their income levels have further decreased with globalisation. No system has progressed without recognising its needs. Trump's decisions should also be viewed with this perspective," he opined.

The CEO said the US accounts for 50% of the international trade by Indian companies. Hence, India can't exit the US market. "We do business with other countries as well, and are still trying to increase it. However, we cannot ignore America, as it is the largest consumer. The reason why Indian companies have been registering a lot of business recently is because of their expansion in the US market. Although we have some opportunities in Russia and China, they are not as big markets as the US," he added.