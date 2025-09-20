ETV Bharat / business

TCS Second-Highest Beneficiary Of Approved H-1B Visas After Amazon: USCIS Data

Washington: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the second-highest beneficiary with over 5,000 approved H-1B visas in 2025, after Amazon, according to federal data. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Amazon had 10,044 workers using H-1B visas as of June, 2025. Coming in at the second spot was TCS with 5,505 H-1B visas approved.

Other top beneficiaries include Microsoft (5189), Meta (5123), Apple (4202), Google (4181), Deloitte (2353), Infosys (2004), Wipro (1523) and Tech Mahindra Americas (951).

In a move that could significantly impact Indian IT and professional workers in the US, the Trump administration announced a staggering annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas, a move it said aims to check the “systemic abuse” of the programme.

In July, USCIS had said that it has received enough petitions to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2026.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’ " on Friday that will restrict entry into the United States of individuals as nonimmigrants unless their H-1B petitions are accompanied or supplemented by a payment of USD 100,000. The proclamation said the restriction shall expire, absent extension, 12 months after the effective date of this proclamation of September 21, 2025.

The proclamation said that the number of foreign STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) workers in the United States has more than doubled between 2000 and 2019, increasing from 1.2 million to almost 2.5 million, while overall STEM employment has only increased 44.5 per cent during that time.

Among computer and math occupations, the foreign share of the workforce grew from 17.7 per cent in 2000 to 26.1 per cent in 2019. The key facilitator for this influx of foreign STEM labour has been the abuse of the H-1B visa, it said.