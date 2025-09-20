ETV Bharat / business

US' H-1B Visa Application Fee Hike To $1,00,000 Will Hit Indian Tech Cos; 1-Day Deadline A Concern: Nasscom

New Delhi: Industry body Nasscom on Saturday said the US' move to raise H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000 will impact India's technology services companies as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects that may require "adjustments".

The apex body also flagged concerns over September 21 timeline for implementation saying a one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world. The US move will impact Indian nationals that are on H-1B visas working for global and Indian companies, it said in a statement.

"While we are reviewing the finer details of the order, adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America's innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy," it said.

India's technology services companies will also be impacted while business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects that may require adjustments.

"Companies will work closely with clients to adapt and manage transitions," it added. Nasscom drew attention to India and India-centric companies steadily reducing their reliance on these visas through increased local hiring in recent years.

It said these companies also follow all necessary governance and compliance in the US for H-1B processes, pay the prevailing wages and contribute to the local economy and innovation partnerships with academia and startups. The H-1B workers for these companies by no means are a threat to national security in the US, it asserted.

"The timeline for implementation (anyone entering the U.S. after 12:01 a.m., September 21) is also a concern. A one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world," it said.

Policy changes of this scale are best introduced with adequate transition periods, allowing organisations and individuals to plan effectively and minimise disruption, as per Nasscom.

Nasscom emphasised it has consistently emphasised that high-skill talent is vital to driving innovation, competitiveness, and growth for America's economy.