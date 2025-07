ETV Bharat / business

US FMCG Major Procter & Gamble Appoints Shailesh Jejurikar As CEO

New Delhi: American FMCG major Procter & Gamble Company has named India-born Shailesh Jejurikar as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 1, 2026. Jejurikar, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, would join the rare list of Indian origin people who have reached the helm of US corporate giants.

"Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as Procter & Gamble’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025," a statement from Procter & Gamble (P&G) said.

On January 1, 2026, Moeller will become P&G’s Executive Chairman. In this role, he will lead the board of directors and provide advice and counsel to the CEO on company matters.

Commenting on the development, Joe Jimenez, Lead Director of P&G’s Board, said: “Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and in both developed and developing regions, notably in Fabric Care and Home Care and most recently in P&G’s Enterprise markets.

"He has consistently delivered strong results in the businesses and markets he has led. Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create.”