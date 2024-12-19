ETV Bharat / business

Indian Stock Market Plunges, Rupee Falls To All Time Low After Hawkish US Fed's Hint For 2025 Rate Cuts

Specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the rate decision of the Federal Reserve is announced, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. ( AP )

Mumbai: The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates by a quarter point and signalled a slower pace of cuts in 2025, triggering a sharp sell-off in the global financial markets including India where Nifty 50 tanked more than 1.33 percent or 321 points to open at 23,877.15 points, while the BSE Sensex was down by 1,153.17 points or 1.44 percent to open at 79,029.03 points.

The rupee also dropped 12 paise to an all-time low of 85.06 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, as the hawkish tilt from the US Federal Reserve sparked a broad dollar rally.

Apart from India, other Asian markets also fell, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta all well down.

A hawkish cut

Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, said the rate cut had already been priced in by markets but "when you include the forward guidance components, it was a hawkish cut".

"Stronger expected growth married with higher anticipated inflation -- it's no wonder the Fed reduced the number of expected rate cuts in 2025. "The results of this meeting raise the question: if the market wasn't expecting a rate cut today, would the Fed actually have delivered one? I suspect not.

"The Fed has entered a new phase of monetary policy, the pause phase. The longer it persists, the more likely the markets will have to equally price a rate hike versus a rate cut. Policy uncertainty will make for more volatile financial markets in 2025."

All about the rate cut

Policymakers voted 11-to-1 to lower the central bank's key lending rate to between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent as expected, the Fed announced in a statement. But they also halved the number of quarter-point cuts they expect next year, from an average of four back in September to just two on Wednesday, catching the markets by surprise.

US stocks tumbled to one of their worst days of the year after the Federal Reserve announcement that it may deliver fewer shots of adrenaline for the US economy in 2025 than earlier thought.