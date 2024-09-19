ETV Bharat / business

US Fed Rate Priced In, Impact On India To Be Muted: CEA

By PTI

Published : 14 minutes ago

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, while attending the Deloitte's Government Summit 2024 said that the US Federal Reserve's move to cut the benchmark interest rate will be muted for India as it was mostly priced in. The Indian stock market is already attracting investor interest and overall the rate cut is positive for emerging markets, he claimed.

New Delhi: The impact of the US Federal Reserve's move to cut the benchmark interest rate will be muted for India as it was mostly priced in, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday. He said that the Indian stock market is already attracting investor interest and overall the rate cut is positive for emerging markets.

"The impact on India will be little muted... much of it (rate cut) priced in," Nageswaran said at Deloitte's Government Summit 2024. On Wednesday, the US Federal Open Market Committee voted to cut the federal funds rate target range by 50 basis points to 4.75-5.00 per cent from 5.25-5.50 per cent, against expectations of a cut half that size.

Earlier in the day, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that the rate cut is unlikely to have any significant impact on foreign inflows into India."I don't see that making any a significant impact on inflows. We have to see from (the point of) where the levels are. We have to see how do other economies, markets behave," Seth told reporters here.

The US central bank had kept interest rates at an over two-decade high for 14 months. "The US economy is, basically, fine," Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said. The Fed is seen cutting interest rates by a further 50 bps in 2024.

