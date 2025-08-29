ETV Bharat / business

US Economy Grows 3.3 % In Second Quarter, Exceeding Expectations

FILE - President Donald Trump holds charts as he speaks about the economy in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 7, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US economic growth was stronger than estimated in the second quarter of the year, government data showed Thursday, but this came in a period where President Donald Trump's fresh tariffs distorted trade flows.

Gross domestic product rose at an annual rate of 3.3 percent in the April to June period, revised upwards from 3.0 percent announced in July, according to the Department of Commerce. The upward revision mainly reflected improvements in investment and consumer spending, the report said.

But overall, GDP growth in the second quarter was also bolstered by a fall in US imports, which are subtracted from the GDP. This drop came as businesses pulled back on shipments after rushing to stock up ahead of Trump's tariff hikes.

The uptick in GDP growth in the world's biggest economy reversed a decline in the first three months of the year, while Trump continued pushing for an interest rate cut by the central bank at the time.

In the Trump administration's latest move to embrace the crypto industry, the Commerce Department also said Thursday that it had begun posting GDP data on public blockchains, starting with July's numbers.