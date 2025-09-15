ETV Bharat / business

US Chief Trade Negotiator Reaching India For Day-Long Talks: Govt Official

India's exports have been affected following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on shipments to the US.

US Chief Trade Negotiator Reaching India For Day-Long Talks: Govt Official
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 15, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving here late on Monday for a day-long talk on the proposed India-US bilateral trade deal, according to a senior commerce ministry official.

Five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held, and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25-29, was postponed following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US.

"Tomorrow's talks will be a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations," the official said. The US chief negotiator is expected to reach India tonight. Lynch is the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia.

He oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners. India's exports have been affected following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on shipments to the US.

Also Read

  1. Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset
  2. US Asks G7 Countries To Impose Tariffs On Countries Purchasing Oil From Russia

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA US TRADE AGREEMENTUS TARIFFS ON INDIAN GOODSUS CHIEF NEGOTIATOR TO REACH INDIABRENDAN LYNCH TO ARRIVE INDIAUS CHIEF NEGOTIATOR BRENDAN LYNCH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.