US Chief Trade Negotiator Reaching India For Day-Long Talks: Govt Official

New Delhi: US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving here late on Monday for a day-long talk on the proposed India-US bilateral trade deal, according to a senior commerce ministry official.

Five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held, and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25-29, was postponed following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US.

"Tomorrow's talks will be a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations," the official said. The US chief negotiator is expected to reach India tonight. Lynch is the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia.