Urban Challenge Fund Will Play A Key Role In Promoting Urban Sector Reforms: Manohar Lal

New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MHUA) Manohar Lal on Saturday said that the ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget will play a key role in promoting urban sector reforms related to municipal services, urban land and planning.

“The initiative is going to drive the transformation of cities into growth hubs, support creative redevelopment, and enhance water and sanitation infrastructure,” said Manohar Lal.

Urban Challenge Fund

Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2025-2026 in the Parliament said that the Government will set up an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to implement the proposals for ‘Cities as Growth Hubs’, ‘Creative Redevelopment of Cities’ and ‘Water and Sanitation’ announced in the July Budget.

“This fund will finance up to 25 percent of the cost of bankable projects with a stipulation that at least 50 per cent of the cost is funded from bonds, bank loans, and PPPs. An allocation of Rs 10,000 crore is proposed for 2025-26,” she said.

The Budget has proposed that a National Geospatial Mission will be started to develop foundational geospatial infrastructure and data. Using PM Gati Shakti, this Mission will facilitate modernization of land records, urban planning, and design of infrastructure projects.

Urban Workers

Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the Government has been giving priority to assisting urban poor and vulnerable groups. A scheme for socio-economic upliftment of urban workers will be implemented to help them improve their incomes, have sustainable livelihoods and a better quality of life.

Recognising the contribution of Gig workers who provide great dynamism to the new-age services economy, Sitharaman also announced the arrangement of arranging their identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal.

They will be provided healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana. This measure is likely to assist nearly 1 crore gig-workers.