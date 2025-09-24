ETV Bharat / business

UPI Now Accepted In Qatar, Qatar Duty Free Becomes First Merchant

This move will enable Indian travellers to make UPI payments at major tourist attractions and Qatar Duty Free outlets.

UPI Now Accepted In Qatar, Qatar Duty Free Becomes First Merchant
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: NPCI International Payments Ltd, in partnership with Qatar National Bank, has enabled the acceptance of QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across Qatar via point-of-sale terminals for merchants acquired by QNB and powered by NETSTARS' payment solution.

This move will enable Indian travellers to make UPI payments seamlessly at major tourist attractions and Qatar Duty Free outlets, which is the first merchant to go live on UPI, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

Indians are the second-largest group of international visitors to Qatar, it said, adding that this partnership will help them make real-time transactions across the country, thereby reducing the need to carry cash and eliminating currency exchange hassles.

The acceptance of UPI in Qatar promotes interoperability and expands UPI's global reach, it said. Moreover, it is expected to benefit Qatar's retail and tourism sectors as UPI acceptance will increase transaction volumes of merchants acquired by QNB, it said.

This will further help them in scaling their business, while offering convenience to customers, it said.

"We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network. The partnership with QNB is a step towards this journey," NPCI International MD and CEO Ritesh Shukla said.

NPCI International is a subsidiary of NPCI. It will help millions of Indian travellers make seamless, secure digital transactions and reduce their dependence on cash, he said.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer, QNB, said this milestone not only enhances convenience for Indian travellers but also brings significant benefits to the Qatari market by promoting cashless transactions, boosting retail and tourism sectors, and strengthening interoperability in the payments ecosystem.

Importantly, it will also enable local merchants to thrive by attracting more customers and providing them with seamless digital payment options, he added.

Also Read

  1. Tel Aviv Working On Joint System To Allow UPI-Driven Transactions: Top Israeli Official
  2. NPCI To Stop UPI Peer-To-Peer 'Collect Requests' From Oct 1 To Combat Fraud

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIGITAL PAYMENTSQATAR DUTY FREEUPI PAYMENTS IN QATARUPI ACCEPTED IN QATAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.