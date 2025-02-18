ETV Bharat / business

Govt, RBI Working In Sync To Control Inflation, Boost Growth: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government and Reserve Bank are working in "sync" to control inflation and in turn boost growth.

Speaking to reporters here, the finance minister said inflation cooled to nearly 4 per cent, and attributed this outcome as a factor which helped the Reserve Bank cut interest rates first time in over four years when it slashed the repo rate by 25 basis point this month.

"Inflation-related management of supplies and also the monetary policy is working in sync in order to favour the growth cycle," the FM said. She said that inflation management also includes work on aspects relating to imported inflation.