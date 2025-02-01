Union Budget Is Not As Per Expectations: Farmers & Experts

New Delhi: Agriculture experts and farmers said the budget is not as per their expectations as it would have added many elements for the benefit of the agri-sector.

Expressing his disappointment with the Union Budget regarding Agriculture, Agriculture expert and farmer leader Dharmendra Malik told ETV Bharat, "There is nothing new in the budget for farmers, except increasing the Kisan Credit Card limit from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh. It is quite visible that the concerns of the farmer have been seen only in burble words. The government does the lip service only."

"The farmers had four expectations from the budget but it did not touch issues like Guarantee of Minimum Support Price to farmers, doubling of Kisan Samman Nidhi, reducing the farmer's contribution in the crop insurance scheme, and increasing the limit of cheap loans," Malik said.

Showing similar feelings, Agriculture Expert Vijay Sardana told ETV Bharat, "I don't have much expectation from the budget if you see the last three-four years budget things are the same. The government has increased the loan limit of KCC but the productivity is stagnant then what is the use of that money. If you send more money and get the same agricultural produce then it will be a loss for the farmer."

In the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in Parliament, said the government will undertake a 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' in partnership with states. This scheme will cover 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. It will help 1.7 crore farmers.

"The government will now launch a 6-year 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' with a special focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor. It will focus on improving productivity, domestic pulses production, assuring remunerative prices to the farmers and development of climate resilient seeds," Sitharaman said.

Agriculture expert and farmer Sukhwinder Kaur told ETV Bharat, "Increasing the loan limit is not the solution for the farmers. They need a legitimate price for their agri produce and MSP but the government does not provide it."

Sitharaman said Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The KCC loan limit will be enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme. A comprehensive multi-sectoral 'Rural Prosperity and Resilience' programme will be launched in partnership with states. This will address under-employment in agriculture through skilling, investment, technology and invigorating the rural economy. The goal is to generate ample opportunities in rural areas so that migration is an option, but not a necessity.

Responding to the Union Budget, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a farmer's outfit, said it is a gross attack on farmers and the working people as there is no MSP, no loan waiver, decline in fertilizer subsidy, and no increase in MGNREGS. Farmer leader Yogender Yadav, in a video message, said, "Four main concerns of the farmers have not been addressed in the budget."