Financial Freedom To Nutrition: What’s In Store For Women In Budget 2025?

MUDRA loans will be extended to women for setting up homestays ( Freepik )

The Union Budget 2025-26 has introduced several initiatives aimed at empowering women across various sectors, reflecting the government’s commitment to gender inclusivity and women’s development. Said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, “The Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programme provides nutritional support to more than 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant women and lactating mothers all over the country, and about 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the north-east region.”

Here are the key highlights related to women:

1. Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship

Credit Cards for Micro Enterprises: Customised credit cards with a ₹5 lakh limit will be issued to micro enterprises registered on the Udyam portal. In the first year, 10 lakh such cards will be issued, with a focus on supporting women entrepreneurs.

Scheme for First-Time Entrepreneurs: A new scheme will provide term loans up to ₹2 crore to 5 lakh first-time entrepreneurs, including women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, over the next five years. This initiative aims to encourage women to start their own businesses and become financially independent.

MUDRA Loans for Homestays: To promote tourism and self-employment, MUDRA loans will be extended to women for setting up homestays, providing them with a sustainable source of income.

2. Skill Development and Employment

National Centres of Excellence for Skilling: Five National Centres of Excellence will be set up with global expertise to provide skill development programs. These centres will focus on creating a future-ready workforce, with special emphasis on training women for in-demand jobs.

Intensive Skill Development Programs: The budget proposes intensive skill-development programs for youth, with a focus on empowering women through vocational training and employment opportunities.

Support for Food Processing Sector: The establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar will not only enhance farmers’ income but also create skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for women in the food processing industry.

3. Healthcare and Social Security

Day Care Cancer Centres: The establishment of Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals will ensure that women, especially those from rural areas, have access to affordable and timely cancer treatment.