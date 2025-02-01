Financial Freedom To Nutrition: What’s In Store For Women In Budget 2025?

The Union Budget 2025-26 has introduced several initiatives aimed at empowering women across various sectors, reflecting the government’s commitment to gender inclusivity and women’s development. Said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, “The Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programme provides nutritional support to more than 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant women and lactating mothers all over the country, and about 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the north-east region.”
Here are the key highlights related to women:
1. Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship
Credit Cards for Micro Enterprises: Customised credit cards with a ₹5 lakh limit will be issued to micro enterprises registered on the Udyam portal. In the first year, 10 lakh such cards will be issued, with a focus on supporting women entrepreneurs.
Scheme for First-Time Entrepreneurs: A new scheme will provide term loans up to ₹2 crore to 5 lakh first-time entrepreneurs, including women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, over the next five years. This initiative aims to encourage women to start their own businesses and become financially independent.
MUDRA Loans for Homestays: To promote tourism and self-employment, MUDRA loans will be extended to women for setting up homestays, providing them with a sustainable source of income.
2. Skill Development and Employment
National Centres of Excellence for Skilling: Five National Centres of Excellence will be set up with global expertise to provide skill development programs. These centres will focus on creating a future-ready workforce, with special emphasis on training women for in-demand jobs.
Intensive Skill Development Programs: The budget proposes intensive skill-development programs for youth, with a focus on empowering women through vocational training and employment opportunities.
Support for Food Processing Sector: The establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar will not only enhance farmers’ income but also create skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for women in the food processing industry.
3. Healthcare and Social Security
Day Care Cancer Centres: The establishment of Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals will ensure that women, especially those from rural areas, have access to affordable and timely cancer treatment.
Welfare of Online Platform Workers: Women working in the gig economy will benefit from registration on the e-Shram portal and healthcare coverage under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, providing them with social security and health benefits.
Revamped PM SVANidhi Scheme: The PM SVANidhi scheme, which supports street vendors, will be revamped to include enhanced loans, UPI-linked credit cards, and capacity-building support. This will particularly benefit women street vendors, enabling them to grow their businesses and access healthcare services.
4. Education and Empowerment
Expansion of Medical Education: The addition of 10,000 medical seats and the target of adding 75,000 seats over the next five years will create more opportunities for women to pursue careers in medicine and healthcare.
Atal Tinkering Labs: 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in government schools over the next five years, encouraging young girls to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.
Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme: The provision of digital-form Indian language books for school and higher education will ensure that women, especially in rural areas, have access to quality educational resources.
5. Social Welfare and Inclusivity
Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0: The budget emphasizes the expansion of Anganwadi services and the Poshan 2.0 mission, focusing on maternal and child health, nutrition, and early childhood education. This will directly benefit millions of women and children across the country.
Healthcare for Women in Rural Areas: Broadband connectivity will be provided to all government primary health centres in rural areas, enabling telemedicine services and better access to healthcare for women.
6. Women in Agriculture and Rural Development
Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: This program, covering 100 districts, will benefit 1.7 crore farmers, including women farmers, by providing them with access to high-yielding seeds, credit facilities, and post-harvest management support.
Makhana Board in Bihar: The establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar will improve production, processing, and marketing of makhana (fox nuts), creating income-generating opportunities for women in the region.