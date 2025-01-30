ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

Bhavnagar: As the Union Budget 2025 nears, traders in Bhavnagar are eagerly waiting for policies that will benefit their businesses. However, many feel disappointed with the current tax system and the lack of support for the diamond industry. ETV Bharat spoke with the president and members of the Diamond Association, as well as traders from Bhavnagar's main market on MG Road, to understand their demands regarding the budget.

Traders' High Expectations From The Budget

Shopkeepers and traders of Bhavnagar, particularly from Vora Bazaar (MG Road), shared their concerns regarding taxation and business connectivity. Business owners expressed the need for a uniform tax slab, better infrastructure, and policies that would help revise the diamond industry and agriculture, both crucial to Bhavnagar's economy.

A businessman said, "There are so many taxes that it has become difficult for us to do business. The burden of taxation makes it tough for the business class to sustain. The government should consider halving the tax rate to ease operations."

Traders Demand Tax Reductions For Business Growth

The current tax regime remains a concern for many traders. Talking to ETV Bharat, a businessman said, "The government is doing well but the high tax rates are hurting businesses. If the GST rate is reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, we hope our businesses thrive again."