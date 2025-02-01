ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025: NER States See Increase In Allocation By 0.25%, Congress Says 'Mere Eyewash'

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2025-26 has marked an increase in its allocation for the north eastern States by 0.25 percent vis-à-vis the allocation in the previous budget.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her budget in the Parliament on Saturday, increased the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Development for the Northeastern Region (DoNER) to Rs 5915.00 crore from its previous allocation of Rs 5900.00 crore in 2024-25.

The DoNER ministry is responsible for matters relating to planning, execution and monitoring of development schemes and projects in the North Eastern Region (NER). Funds allocated to DoNER ministry are utilised for overall development of the region.

The allocated budget of Rs 5915.00 crore to DoNER would be spent through different central sector schemes, central pool of resources for North East and Sikkim, North East Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS), Special Development Packages for three different territorial and autonomous councils among others.

Congress Alleges 'BJP Betraying NER'

“Increase of 0.25 percent in budgetary allocation is a mere eyewash. In fact, there are no schemes under DoNER for the development of the northeastern region. The ministry only focuses on developing the tribal areas,” said former MP and senior Congress leader Abdul Khaleque.

He said that the BJP-led Central government has always been betraying the northeastern region. “The government is doing nothing to resolve the conflict in Manipur, neither is it taking any steps for the boosting communication in the region,” Khaleque criticised.

Allocations For NER At A Glance

In the union budget, an amount of Rs 822.00 crore has been allocated under the central sector scheme for North Eastern Council (NEC). In the previous budget, the allocation for the central sector scheme was Rs 820.00 crore.

The NEC schemes are designed to ensure integrated socioeconomic development of the eight NER States including Sikkim. The objectives also include balanced development of the NER by taking up sectors that need critical gap filing. The provision also includes expenditure of the secretariat of North Eastern Council situated in Shillong (Meghalaya). The NEC gives grants-in-aid to the State Governments of North Eastern Region for development of sectors like Bamboo, Piggery, Regional Tourism, Higher Education, Tertiary Healthcare, Telemedicine, Science and Technology Interventions in NER, etc.