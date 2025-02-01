Union Budget 2025: NER States See Increase In Allocation By 0.25%, Congress Says 'Mere Eyewash'

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2025-26 has marked an increase in its allocation for the north eastern States by 0.25 percent vis-à-vis the allocation in the previous budget.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her budget in the Parliament on Saturday, increased the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Development for the Northeastern Region (DoNER) to Rs 5915.00 crore from its previous allocation of Rs 5900.00 crore in 2024-25.
The DoNER ministry is responsible for matters relating to planning, execution and monitoring of development schemes and projects in the North Eastern Region (NER). Funds allocated to DoNER ministry are utilised for overall development of the region.
The allocated budget of Rs 5915.00 crore to DoNER would be spent through different central sector schemes, central pool of resources for North East and Sikkim, North East Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS), Special Development Packages for three different territorial and autonomous councils among others.
Congress Alleges 'BJP Betraying NER'
“Increase of 0.25 percent in budgetary allocation is a mere eyewash. In fact, there are no schemes under DoNER for the development of the northeastern region. The ministry only focuses on developing the tribal areas,” said former MP and senior Congress leader Abdul Khaleque.
He said that the BJP-led Central government has always been betraying the northeastern region. “The government is doing nothing to resolve the conflict in Manipur, neither is it taking any steps for the boosting communication in the region,” Khaleque criticised.
Allocations For NER At A Glance
In the union budget, an amount of Rs 822.00 crore has been allocated under the central sector scheme for North Eastern Council (NEC). In the previous budget, the allocation for the central sector scheme was Rs 820.00 crore.
The NEC schemes are designed to ensure integrated socioeconomic development of the eight NER States including Sikkim. The objectives also include balanced development of the NER by taking up sectors that need critical gap filing. The provision also includes expenditure of the secretariat of North Eastern Council situated in Shillong (Meghalaya). The NEC gives grants-in-aid to the State Governments of North Eastern Region for development of sectors like Bamboo, Piggery, Regional Tourism, Higher Education, Tertiary Healthcare, Telemedicine, Science and Technology Interventions in NER, etc.
On the other hand, the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) registered a decrease in its allocation in 2025-26. The budgetary allocation for NESIDS stood at Rs 2481.00 crore in comparison to its previous allocation of Rs 2491.00 crore.
NESIDS was approved by the Cabinet in January 2023 to ensure focused development of North Eastern Region by providing financial assistance for infrastructure projects related to water supply, power, connectivity, tourism promotion; and projects of social sector for creation of infrastructure in primary and secondary sectors of education and health.
Under the special development package, the allocation for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) came down to Rs 50.00 crore in 2025-26 from its previous allocation of Rs 174.66 crore.
The allocation for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAAC) remains the same (Rs 50.00 crore). The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHATC) registered an increase in its allocation from Rs 60.00 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 100.00 crore.
The Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) has witnessed a meager increase in its budgetary allocation for the next fiscal year. The government has allocated Rs 2296.00 crore under PM-DevINE, while the previous allocation in 2024-25 was Rs 2200.00 crore.
The overall allocation for North Eastern areas from 54 central ministries under the 10 percent of their Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) marked an increase. The NER saw an allocation of Rs 105833.28 crore under Gross Budgetary Support from different central ministries in 2025-26, compared to Rs 100893.23 in 2024-25.
The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare increased its allocation to northeastern States to Rs 13394.46 crore from its previous allocation of Rs 12122.24 crore.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also increased its allocation to Rs 239.97 crore from Rs 201.97 crore. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has increased its allocation for the northeastern States upto Rs 7300.70 crore from Rs 6697.54 crore.
Notably, the central Government mandates that all non-exempt Central Ministries and Departments spend at least 10 percent of their Gross Budgetary Support on the North Eastern Region. This policy has been in place since 1998-99.
Read More