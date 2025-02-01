ETV Bharat / business

No Tax Payable Up To Income Of Rs 12 lakh: FM Sitharaman's Major Relief To Middle Class In Union Budget 2025-26

"Democracy, demography and demand are the key support builders in the journey to Viksit Bharat. Middle class provides strength to India's growth," the FM said.

In a major relief to the Indian middle class, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025-26 speech in Lok Sabha on Saturday announced that there would be "no personal Income Tax up to an income of Rs 12 lakh" in the new tax regime.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech in Lok Sabha on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: In a major relief to the Indian middle class, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025-26 speech in Lok Sabha on Saturday announced that there would be "no personal Income Tax up to an income of Rs 12 lakh" in the new tax regime.

"Democracy, demography and demand are the key support builders in the journey to Viksit Bharat. The middle class provides strength to India's growth. In recognition of their contribution, we have periodically reduced their tax burden right after 2014...I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax payable up to income of Rs 12 lakh under the new regime," Sitharaman said as she presented the budget.

The Government under Prime Minister Modi, she said, has "always believed in the admirable energy and ability of the middle class in nation-building". "In recognition of their contribution, we have periodically reduced their tax burden. Right after 2014, the ‘Nil tax’ slab was raised to Rs 2.5 lakh, which was further raised to Rs 5 lakh in 2019 and to Rs 7 lakh in 2023. This is reflective of our Government’s trust in the middle-class tax-payers."

The new tax structure will substantially reduce taxes on the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment, she said.

Here’s how the new income tax slabs look like now:

  • Rs 0-4 lakh — Nil
  • Rs 4-8 lakh — 5%
  • Rs 8-12 lakh — 10%
  • Rs 12-16 lakh — 15%
  • Rs 16-20 lakh — 20%
  • Rs 20-24 lakh — 25%
  • Above Rs 24 lakh — 30%

To taxpayers up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them, the FM said.

A taxpayer in the new regime with an income of Rs 12 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 80,000 in tax (which is 100% of tax payable as per existing rates). A person having income of Rs 18 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 70,000 in tax (30% of tax payable as per existing rates). Similarly, a person with an income of Rs 25 lakh gets a benefit of Rs 1,10,000 (25% of his tax payable as per existing rates).

"As a result of these proposals, revenue of about Rs 1 lakh crore in direct taxes and ₹ 2600 crore in indirect taxes will be forgone," Sitharaman said.

The new I-T rebate

Raising the income tax rebate limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh means individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh will have zero tax liability. However, this rebate only applies to those within the Rs 12 lakh threshold.

If your taxable income exceeds Rs 12 lakh even by a rupee, you'll be subject to the new tax regime's slab rates. For instance, if you earn Rs 12.1 lakh, your tax liability would be Rs 61,500. Sitharaman has also introduced significant tax savings for those earning above Rs 15 lakh, with a sharp cut in tax rates for incomes between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 24 lakh.

While earlier, in the new tax regime, incomes above Rs 15 lakh were taxed at 30%, she has proposed to tax incomes between Rs 12 lakh to 16 lakh at 15%.

Sitharaman also said the government will introduce a new Income Tax Bill next week. The Finance Minister announced that the FDI limit for the insurance sector will be raised to 100 per cent and the enhanced limit for the insurance sector is to be applicable to those that invest entire premium in the country.

