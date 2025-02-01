Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Makhana Board In Bihar

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced formation of a 'Makhana Board' for Bihar in Union Budget 2025.

Makhana (puffed foxnut or gorgon nut) has emerged as a popular healthy snack in recent years and Bihar is a leading producer of this crop. The decision is aimed at improving production, processing and marketing of makhanas. The Board will provide handholding and training to makhana farmers and ensure that they receive benefits of government schemes.

"For this there is a special opportunity for people of Bihar. The Makhana Board will be established in the state to improve production, procession, value addition and marketing of makhanas. People engaged in these activities will be organised in FPOs (Farmers Producer Organisaton). The Board will provide necessary handholding and training support to makhana farmers and ensure that they receive benefits of all relevant government schemes," Sitharaman said.

She said that it is encouraging that people are increasingly becoming aware of their nutritional needs. This is a sign of the society becoming healthier, she said adding that a comprehensive programme will be launched for vegetables and fruits.

Known for its nutritional value, makhanas have emerged as one of the most talked-about superfoods in recent years. It is high in fibre and protein and low in calories, featuring in both traditional and contemporary dishes.

Responding to the announcement, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on behalf of lakhs of farmers of Bihar who cultivate makhanas. "These farmers have been demanding formation of a Makhana Board for a long time like the Tea Board and Rubber Board. We requested this board when Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to Patna recently. The dream of makhana farmers has been fulfilled through the announcement," Pandey said.