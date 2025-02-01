Indian Railways To Invest Rs 1.16 Lakh Crore On Safety

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said a huge gross budgetary support of Rs 2 lakh 52 thousand crore has been allocated, and investment of Rs 1 lakh 16 thousand crores has been kept in the budget for rail safety which will bring a big change in the lives of passengers.

Vaishnaw, in a video message on the Ministry of Railways social media X, informed that an outlay of Rs 2,52,200 crore has been allocated to the Railways which will accelerate the growth and efficiency.

“Indian Railways is all set to expand faster, safer & comfortable rail travel for all across the country. The country can expect 200 new Vande Bharat trains, 100 Amrit Bharat trains, 50 Namo Bharat rapid rail and 17,500 general non-AC coaches in the next two to three years time,” the Ministry of Railways said.

Union Minister for Railways said this year’s budget mentions infrastructure development projects of railways to the order of four lakh sixty thousand crore rupees. Focusing on safety, the budget allocates one lakh sixteen thousand crore rupees for expenditure this year to augment the safety of Indian Railways through various projects.

Earlier, the government besides allocating Indian Railways, the same allocation of Rs 2,52,000 crore as was done in the last fiscal year also provided for Rs 10,000 crore from extra-budgetary resources to meet its expenses and modernising it, thus taking the Capital Expenditure, Capex to Rs 2,62,000 crore. This means expenditure on assets, acquisition, construction and replacement will be met out of funds from not only Gross Budgetary Support (including Railway Safety Fund and Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh) but also the General Revenues of Indian Railways. The provision of Rs 200 crore out of Nirbhaya Fund is also there in the budget. Railways will mobilize additional Rs 3,000 crore rupees from its internal resources, the ministry informed.

Indian Railways is all set to become the second-highest freight-carrying Railway touching 1.6 billion tonnes of cargo by the end of this fiscal. On the high-speed trains, India aims to have 7000 km of high-speed rail network supporting a speed of 250 km per hour by 2047, the ministry said.