Union Budget 2025 | Gross Tax Revenues Expected To Grow By 11%

New Delhi: The budget projected gross tax receipts of Rs 42.70 lakh crore for the next fiscal while it pegged the growth at 11 per cent over the revised estimates for the current year.

The Union Budget 2025 was presented to the Parliament in a record eighth consecutive time by Union Finance Minister Nirmala.

The revised estimates for the current fiscal has pegged gross tax revenues at Rs 38.44 lakh crore, higher than Rs 38.40 lakh crore provided in the Budget Estimates (BE).

In the current fiscal, income from corporate taxes will lag budget estimates, while that from personal tax is projected to be higher than BE.

As per Budget data, personal income tax collections are projected to grow by 14.4 per cent to Rs 14.38 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal beginning April 1.

Personal income tax is projected at Rs 12.57 lakh crore, while corporate tax is at Rs 9.80 lakh crore. It is pertinent to note that the finance minister granted relief to tax payers by announcing nil tax for the salaried middle-class upto Rs 12 lakhs.

Corporate taxes are projected to grow by 10.4 per cent to Rs 10.82 lakh crore in FY26.

GST revenue is estimated to increase 11 per cent to Rs 11.78 lakh crore (including Central GST and compensation cess).

The FY26 Budget pegged miscellaneous capital receipts (including disinvestment and asset monetisation) of Rs 47,000 crore, higher than Rs 33,000 crore in the revised estimates for the current fiscal.

The Budget consists of the revenue receipts of the Government (Tax revenues and Non-Tax revenues) and the revenue expenditure. Tax revenues comprise proceeds of taxes and other duties levied by the Union. The estimates of revenue receipts shown in the Annual Financial Statement take into account the effect of various taxation proposals made in the Finance Bill, the key to the Budget document said.

Non-tax receipts of the Government mainly consist of interest and dividend on investments made by the Government, fees and other receipts for services rendered by the Government. Revenue expenditure is for the normal running of Government Departments and for rendering of various services, making interest payments on debt, meeting subsidies, grants in aid, etc, it added.

Broadly, the expenditure which does not result in creation of assets for the Government of India, is treated as revenue expenditure. All grants given to the State Governments/Union Territories and other parties are also treated as revenue expenditure in the books of Union Government even though some of the grants may be used for creation of capital assets by Grantee bodies/entities, it explained.