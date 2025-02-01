ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025: Govt To Introduce New Income Tax Bill Next Week

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the union budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday, announced that the Centre will introduce a new income tax bill next week.

The new bill, Sithataman said, will be “clear and direct in text with close to half of the present law”. Besides, it will be simple to understand, leading to tax certainty and reduced litigation, she said.

The Finance Minister said that the Centre will introduce new Income Tax bill next week in Parliament to take forward "trust first, scrutinise later" concept.

Sitharaman further said that a scheme will be introduced for determining arm's length price of international transaction for a block period of three years, to streamline transfer pricing and to provide an alternative to yearly examination.