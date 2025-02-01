ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025: Govt To Introduce New Income Tax Bill Next Week

Sitharaman said that the new IT Bill will be “clear and direct in text with close to half of the present law”.

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the union budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday, announced that the Centre will introduce a new income tax bill next week.

The new bill, Sithataman said, will be “clear and direct in text with close to half of the present law”. Besides, it will be simple to understand, leading to tax certainty and reduced litigation, she said.

The Finance Minister said that the Centre will introduce new Income Tax bill next week in Parliament to take forward "trust first, scrutinise later" concept.

Sitharaman further said that a scheme will be introduced for determining arm's length price of international transaction for a block period of three years, to streamline transfer pricing and to provide an alternative to yearly examination.

“Tax exemption to be provided on withdrawals made from National Savings Scheme by individuals on or after 29th August, 2024,” she said.

In another major reform move, the minister announced that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector will be increased to 100 per cent from 74 per cent.

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, Sitharaman said that over the past 10 years, the government has implemented several reforms for the convenience of taxpayers, including faceless assessment.

Sitharaman also mentioned the government coming out with taxpayers' charter, faster returns process and almost 99 per cent of the income returns being on self-assessment. (With inputs from PTI)

Read more:

  1. Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Modifed UDAN Scheme To Improve Regional Connectivity To 120 New Destinations
  2. Union Budget 2025: Govt To Introduce New Income Tax Bill Next Week

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the union budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday, announced that the Centre will introduce a new income tax bill next week.

The new bill, Sithataman said, will be “clear and direct in text with close to half of the present law”. Besides, it will be simple to understand, leading to tax certainty and reduced litigation, she said.

The Finance Minister said that the Centre will introduce new Income Tax bill next week in Parliament to take forward "trust first, scrutinise later" concept.

Sitharaman further said that a scheme will be introduced for determining arm's length price of international transaction for a block period of three years, to streamline transfer pricing and to provide an alternative to yearly examination.

“Tax exemption to be provided on withdrawals made from National Savings Scheme by individuals on or after 29th August, 2024,” she said.

In another major reform move, the minister announced that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector will be increased to 100 per cent from 74 per cent.

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, Sitharaman said that over the past 10 years, the government has implemented several reforms for the convenience of taxpayers, including faceless assessment.

Sitharaman also mentioned the government coming out with taxpayers' charter, faster returns process and almost 99 per cent of the income returns being on self-assessment. (With inputs from PTI)

Read more:

  1. Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Modifed UDAN Scheme To Improve Regional Connectivity To 120 New Destinations
  2. Union Budget 2025: Govt To Introduce New Income Tax Bill Next Week

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEW INCOME TAX BILLUNION BUDGET 2025NIRMALA SITHARAMANNEW INCOME TAX BILL SIGNIFICANCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.