Union Budget 2025: Government To Set Up Urea Plant In Assam

The plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes will be set up at Namrup in Assam, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will set up an urea plant in Assam to further augment urea supply to farmers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget in the Parliament (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will set up an urea plant in Assam to further augment urea supply to farmers.

Presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament on Saturday, she said, “The plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes will be set up at Namrup in Assam. Three dormant urea plants in the Eastern region have been reopened.” Sitharaman further informed the government will extend support to National Cooperatives Development Corporation for its lending operations for the cooperative sector.

“India's economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. The proposed development measures in the Budget focuses on Garib, Youth, Annadata, Nari, spurring agricultural growth and productivity, building rural prosperity and resilience,” she said. The Finance Minister said rural prosperity and resilience programmes will be launched to address underemployment in agriculture through skilling investment and technology, generate ample opportunities to prevent migration, focus on rural women, young farmers, rural youth marginal and small farmers and landless families.

Sitharaman said National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management will be set up in Bihar to provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire Eastern region. It will raise farmers’ income through value addition to their produce and provide skilling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for youth. India ranks second largest globally in fish production and aquaculture. “The government will bring in an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from the Indian exclusive economic zone and high seas,” the Finance Minister said.

TAGGED:

