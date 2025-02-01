Union Budget 2025: FM Proposes BharatTradeNet, GCC & Warehouse For Air Cargo

New Delhi: Terming export as the fourth engine in her Budget 2025-26 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the government will set up an Export Promotion Mission with sectoral and ministerial targets to be stewarded jointly by ministries of commerce, MSMEs and finance.
Sithatram said this would facilitate easy access to export credits, cross-border factoring support and support to MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures in overseas markets.
BharatTradeNet
BharatTradeNet (BTN) -- a digital public infrastructure for international trade would be set up as a unified platform for trade documentation and solutions will be set up. This will complement the unified logistics interface platform, Sitharaman said. The BTN will be aligned with international practices.
She said the Centre would extend financial support for setting up domestic manufacturing capacities to integrate the Indian economy with the global supply chain.
The FM proposed that sectors would be identified based on objective criteria and facilitation groups with participation of senior officers and industry representatives will be formed for select products and supply chains.
These measures would create huge opportunities related to Industry 4.0 which will require a combination of high skills and talents and the Indian youths possess both, she said.
"Our Government will support the domestic electronic equipment industry to leverage this opportunity for the benefit of the youth," Sitharaman said.
National Framework for GCC
The FM said a national framework will be formulated as guidance to states for promoting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the emerging Tier-II cities to suggest measures for "enhancing the availability of talent and infrastructure, building-bylaw reforms and mechanisms for collaboration with industry".
Warehousing for air cargo
The Centre plans to facilitate the upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo including high-value perishable horticulture produce.
"Cargo screening and customs protocols will be streamlined and made user-friendly," she said.
