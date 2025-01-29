ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

New Delhi: Expectations run high across sectors ahead of the Union Budget, to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The economists have made recommendations to the Centre focusing on tax reforms pertaining to salaried people, support for MSMEs, improvement of the education sector, and research and development in science and technology.

Relief for salaried tax-payers

Economists have called for wide-ranging reforms in personal income tax, especially the new tax regime. Dr. S.P. Sharma, Chief Economist at PHDCCI, emphasised the need for rationalising taxes for the middle class. "Peak tax rates on incomes above ₹15 lakh should be reduced to 25%, and the threshold for peak rates should be raised to incomes above ₹40 lakh," he said.

Support for MSMEs: Backbone of the Economy

MSMEs, contributing around 30% to India’s GDP, are pivotal for economic growth. Economists have urged the government to prioritise this sector by offering funding support, integrating MSMEs into global value chains, and providing tax incentives. "MSMEs in developed economies contribute over 60% to GDP. This trajectory must be achieved in India with active government support," Sharma said.

Education: Bridging the Gap

The education sector, catering to a population of 145 crore, remains a critical focus. Economist Sharad Kohli highlighted the need for equitable access to quality education across economic strata. "The gap between elite private schools and underfunded government schools must be bridged. Allocations should ensure that children from all backgrounds receive the same quality of education," he asserted. Kohli also called for improved teacher training, rationalised pay scales, and incentives to attract talent to the teaching profession, which remains underappreciated.

Science and Technology: A Leap Toward Innovation

India has demonstrated huge advancement in science and technology with its active contribution, especially through ISRO, thereby coming forth as a global leader in space research. Economists expect more allocations in the budget towards developing artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other upcoming technologies. "India has the potential to lead the next technological revolution. Investments in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain can enhance efficiency across industries," Kohli remarked. He also emphasised the need for government-backed initiatives to support startups and innovators in these fields.