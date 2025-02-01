ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025: How Sitharaman Plans To Improve Food Security And Reduce Imports For India

What does the Budget 2025 provide for the food sector? ( Freepik )

“India ranks second-largest globally in fish production and aquaculture. Seafood exports are valued at ₹60,000 crore. To unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, our Government will bring in an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and High Seas, with a special focus on the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech today.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has introduced several transformative measures to strengthen India’s food sector, focusing on agriculture, food processing, and nutrition. Sitharaman went on to add: “In line with our commitment towards ‘Purvodaya’, we will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar. The institute will provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire Eastern region. This will result in enhanced income for the farmers through value addition to their produce, and skilling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the youth.”

Here’s a detailed look at the key announcements related to food in the budget:

1. Support For Food Processing Sector

The budget includes measures to boost the food processing industry, such as:

Duty-free inputs for the handicraft and leather sectors

Skill development programs for youth in food processing

Enhanced credit availability for micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) in the sector

These measures will help farmers add value to their produce and increase their income.

2. Makhana Board in Bihar

The establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar aims to improve the production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana (fox nuts). This initiative will not only enhance farmers’ income but also create employment opportunities in the food processing sector, particularly for women.

3. National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar

The budget proposes the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar. This institute will focus on research and innovation in food processing, providing farmers with better access to technology and creating skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth.

4. Mission For Aatmanirbharta In Pulses

A 6-year mission has been launched to focus on the production of pulses like Tur, Urad, and Masoor. The mission emphasizes: