Union Budget 2025: How Sitharaman Plans To Improve Food Security And Reduce Imports For India

“India ranks second-largest globally in fish production and aquaculture. Seafood exports are valued at ₹60,000 crore. To unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, our Government will bring in an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and High Seas, with a special focus on the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech today.
The Union Budget 2025-26 has introduced several transformative measures to strengthen India’s food sector, focusing on agriculture, food processing, and nutrition. Sitharaman went on to add: “In line with our commitment towards ‘Purvodaya’, we will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar. The institute will provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire Eastern region. This will result in enhanced income for the farmers through value addition to their produce, and skilling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the youth.”
Here’s a detailed look at the key announcements related to food in the budget:
1. Support For Food Processing Sector
The budget includes measures to boost the food processing industry, such as:
- Duty-free inputs for the handicraft and leather sectors
- Skill development programs for youth in food processing
- Enhanced credit availability for micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) in the sector
These measures will help farmers add value to their produce and increase their income.
2. Makhana Board in Bihar
The establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar aims to improve the production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana (fox nuts). This initiative will not only enhance farmers’ income but also create employment opportunities in the food processing sector, particularly for women.
3. National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar
The budget proposes the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar. This institute will focus on research and innovation in food processing, providing farmers with better access to technology and creating skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth.
4. Mission For Aatmanirbharta In Pulses
A 6-year mission has been launched to focus on the production of pulses like Tur, Urad, and Masoor. The mission emphasizes:
- Development of climate-resilient seeds
- Enhancing protein content in pulses
- Improving post-harvest storage and management
- Ensuring remunerative prices for farmers
This initiative aims to reduce India’s dependence on imports and ensure food security.
5. Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana
The Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is set to cover 100 districts, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers. This program focuses on developing agricultural districts by providing access to high-yielding seeds, credit facilities, and post-harvest management support. It aims to boost agricultural productivity and ensure remunerative prices for farmers.
6. National Mission On High-Yielding Seeds
To address the challenges of climate change and pest resistance, the government has launched the National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds. This initiative will focus on the development and propagation of seeds that offer higher yields, pest resistance, and climate resilience, ensuring sustainable agricultural practices.
7. Mission For Cotton Productivity
A 5-year mission has been announced to improve the productivity and sustainability of cotton farming. This initiative will support cotton farmers by introducing advanced farming techniques and ensuring better market linkages, ultimately boosting India’s textile and apparel industry.
8. Broadband Connectivity for Rural Areas
To improve access to technology and markets, the budget proposes broadband connectivity for all government primary health centres and secondary schools in rural areas. This will enable farmers to access real-time information on weather, market prices, and best farming practices, enhancing their productivity and profitability.
9. Gene Bank For Crops Germplasm
The establishment of a second Gene Bank with 10 lakh germplasm lines will ensure future food and nutritional security. “This will provide conservation support to both public and private sectors for genetic resources,” said Sitharaman.
10. Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0
The expansion of Anganwadi services and the Poshan 2.0 mission will focus on improving maternal and child nutrition. This initiative aims to address malnutrition and ensure the well-being of women and children, particularly in rural areas.