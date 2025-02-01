New Delhi: The government will develop the top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.

Govt To Extend Mudra Loans To Homestays; Develop 50 Tourism Sites In Partnership With States (Sansad TV)

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, the minister also said financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal region in Bihar.