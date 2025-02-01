ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025-26: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 8th Consecutive Budget Today, All Eyes On Income Tax

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget today, expected to address key challenges including slow economic growth, a slump in consumption and the dwindling value of the Rupee against the US dollar.

All eyes, however, would be on income tax slabs as reports are abuzz that the Finance Minister is set to announce a major change in them, with some even saying that the government may not charge any tax on income of upto 10 lakh per year in order to boost consumption and provide the much needed relief to the middle class.

On Friday as the Budget session of the Parliament began, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey prepared by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. The Economic Survey predicted India’s economy would likely grow at the rate of 6.3-6.8 per cent this financial year.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On the balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," the Economic Survey reads.

When and how to watch Budget 2025 speech live?

The Union Budget 2025 will be presented live on February 1, starting at 11 AM. You can watch the live stream on the official Union Budget website and Sansad TV. ETV Bharat will also livestream the budget speech and run a live blog on the key announcements the Finance Minister makes in her speech.

The challenges

The Union Budget 2025-26 comes amid a difficult global scenario, impacting the Indian market as well. In FY25, the economic growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent is the lowest since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic which hit the world in 2019.

Apart from an uncertain geopolitical situation, key challenges Sitharaman faces include economic deceleration, moderation in consumption, and stagnant private investment. The key task before the Finance Minister and her team would be to push growth without compromising on fiscal prudence.

The Budget 2025-26 team

The team assisting Finance Minister Sitharaman in framing Budget proposals for 2025-26 includes Revenue Secretary Tuhin Pandey, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.