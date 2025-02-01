ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2025 | 'Remunerative Pricing, Comprehensive Programmes To Boost Agriculture': Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, that will cover 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers.

In her record eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the government is going to launch rural prosperity and resilience programmes focusing on youth, women and farmers.

It will address underemployment in agriculture through skilling, investment and technology and generate ample opportunities so that migration is not a necessity, she said. She added that the focus on rural women, young farmers, rural youth, marginal and small farmers, and landless families

"Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses in the next four years. The government will also roll out a 6-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. A comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will also be launched," she said.

She said the government introduced Kisan Credit Card(KCC) will facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 Crore farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. "The loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme will be enhanced from ₹3 Lakh to ₹5 Lakh for loans taken through KCC," she said.

She said the budget emphasizes on increasing spending power for India's growing middle class. The Budget 2025-26, she said, is expected to accelerate growth, secure inclusive development, invigorate society and industry, uplift household sentiment, and enhance spending on power of India's rising middle class.