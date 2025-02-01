Union Budget 2025 | 'Remunerative Pricing, Comprehensive Programmes To Boost Agriculture': Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, that will cover 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers.
In her record eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the government is going to launch rural prosperity and resilience programmes focusing on youth, women and farmers.
It will address underemployment in agriculture through skilling, investment and technology and generate ample opportunities so that migration is not a necessity, she said. She added that the focus on rural women, young farmers, rural youth, marginal and small farmers, and landless families
"Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses in the next four years. The government will also roll out a 6-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. A comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will also be launched," she said.
She said the government introduced Kisan Credit Card(KCC) will facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 Crore farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. "The loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme will be enhanced from ₹3 Lakh to ₹5 Lakh for loans taken through KCC," she said.
She said the budget emphasizes on increasing spending power for India's growing middle class. The Budget 2025-26, she said, is expected to accelerate growth, secure inclusive development, invigorate society and industry, uplift household sentiment, and enhance spending on power of India's rising middle class.
She acknowledged the fact that the ongoing geopolitical challenges that could slow global economic growth. She exuded confidence in India's strong economic foundation.
The government's development policies and structural reforms over the past decade have positioned India as the world's fastest-growing major economy. This has strengthened global confidence in India's potential, making the next five years crucial for achieving holistic development, she said.
She said the budget is aligned with the government's vision of 'Sabka Vikas' (development for all), aiming for balanced growth across all regions.
"Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Our development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to realize 'Sabka Vikas', stimulating balanced growth of all regions," she said.
She added that the vision also encompasses eradicating poverty, ensuring 100% quality education for children, providing affordable and comprehensive healthcare, developing a skilled workforce with meaningful employment, and increasing women's participation in the economy to 70 per cent, and
Strengthening India's agricultural sector to make it the "food basket of the world"