Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, farmers are expecting the enhancement of agriculture funds for research and new-aged technology in the agri-sector to grow more produce. In addition, subsidies on fertilizer, urea, and machinery which will help farmers to increase farm produce at a low price.

“Over 50 per cent of people are in agriculture work following which the budget should be allocated accordingly. The budget of PM ASHA should be increased threefold, and the agriculture budget should be enhanced by 10 per cent so that it will increase the income of farmers as well as labourers,” Agriculture expert Dharmendra Malik told ETV Bharat.

Experts said they are hopeful that the government will keep the main focus on agriculture, education and health for the betterment of people as well as farmers across the country. “We expect that the government will provide relief to the farmers by doubling the funds of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi because last two times it was 60,000 crore,” Malik said.

Experts are expecting that more budget funds will be spent on agriculture research and infrastructure for introducing cutting-edge technology.

As per Economic Survey 2023-24, in the last five years, the agriculture sector has grown at an average growth rate of 4.18 per cent per year. The country also has a comfortable stock of foodgrains, around 40 per cent of which is distributed to two-thirds of the population free of cost. India exports more than 7 per cent of its food grains. The growth in the agriculture and allied sectors has contributed positively to the growth of the Indian economy.