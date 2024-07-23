ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Says Will Evolve Solution On New Pension Scheme To Addresses Relevant Issues

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

On the first day of the budget session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the deduction of expenditure by employers towards the New Pension Scheme (NPS) is proposed to be increased from 10 to 14 per cent of the employee's salary. Likewise, a deduction of up to 14 per cent of this expenditure from the income of employees in the private sector, public sector banks, and undertakings opting for the new tax regime is proposed to be provided.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a solution will be evolved with respect to the New Pension Scheme (NPS) that will address relevant issues and ensure fiscal prudence.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a solution will be evolved with respect to the New Pension Scheme (NPS) that will address relevant issues and ensure fiscal prudence.

Last year, the finance ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to review the pension scheme for government employees and suggest any changes, if needed, in the light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System. Several non-BJP-ruled states had decided to revert to the DA-linked Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and also employee organisations in some other states have raised demand for the same.

In her Budget Speech in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the Committee to review the NPS has made considerable progress in its work. She said the staff side of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery for Central Government Employees have taken a constructive approach.

"A solution will be evolved which addresses the relevant issues while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect the common citizens," the minister said. Under the OPS, retired government employees received 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as monthly pensions. The amount keeps increasing with the hike in the DA rates.

The Finance Minister also announced measures to improve social security benefits. Towards this, she said deduction of expenditure by employers towards NPS is proposed to be increased from 10 to 14 per cent of the employee's salary. Similarly, deduction of this expenditure up to 14 per cent of salary from the income of employees in private sector, public sector banks and undertakings, opting for the new tax regime, is proposed to be provided.

The Finance Minister also proposed to start 'NPS-Vatsalya', a plan for contribution by parents and guardians for minors. On attaining the age of majority, the plan can be converted seamlessly into a normal NPS account.

Read More

  1. Budget 2024: Govt Proposes To Fully Exempt 3 Cancer Drugs From Customs Duty
  2. Budget 2024 'Double' Dhamaka For Gen Z: Sitharaman Announces 1st Month 'Double' Salary For Freshers

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a solution will be evolved with respect to the New Pension Scheme (NPS) that will address relevant issues and ensure fiscal prudence.

Last year, the finance ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to review the pension scheme for government employees and suggest any changes, if needed, in the light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System. Several non-BJP-ruled states had decided to revert to the DA-linked Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and also employee organisations in some other states have raised demand for the same.

In her Budget Speech in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the Committee to review the NPS has made considerable progress in its work. She said the staff side of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery for Central Government Employees have taken a constructive approach.

"A solution will be evolved which addresses the relevant issues while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect the common citizens," the minister said. Under the OPS, retired government employees received 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as monthly pensions. The amount keeps increasing with the hike in the DA rates.

The Finance Minister also announced measures to improve social security benefits. Towards this, she said deduction of expenditure by employers towards NPS is proposed to be increased from 10 to 14 per cent of the employee's salary. Similarly, deduction of this expenditure up to 14 per cent of salary from the income of employees in private sector, public sector banks and undertakings, opting for the new tax regime, is proposed to be provided.

The Finance Minister also proposed to start 'NPS-Vatsalya', a plan for contribution by parents and guardians for minors. On attaining the age of majority, the plan can be converted seamlessly into a normal NPS account.

Read More

  1. Budget 2024: Govt Proposes To Fully Exempt 3 Cancer Drugs From Customs Duty
  2. Budget 2024 'Double' Dhamaka For Gen Z: Sitharaman Announces 1st Month 'Double' Salary For Freshers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOLUTION ON NEW PENSION SCHEMEUNION BUDGET 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.