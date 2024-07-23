ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2024: FM Emphasises Easing FDI Norms To Promote Rupee Usage

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to simplify norms on the foreign direct investment (FDI) and overseas investment to promote rupee usage.

During her Budget speech Sitharaman emphasised that the regulations will be eased in order to increase FDI inflow, nudge prioritisation and stress on opportunities for using Indian rupee for overseas investments.

"FDI and overseas rules and regulations will be simplified to facilitate FDI, nudge prioritisation and promote opportunities for using Indian rupee as a currency for overseas investment," she said.

A substantial foreign investment has come to India as FDIs and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI). A simplified FDI rules along with green energy and AI technology can bring in more investments into India.

Over the years, the Indian rupee has been going low. Ahead of the Budget presentation, rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 83.31 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a result of a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and softening crude oil prices.