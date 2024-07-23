ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2024: FM Emphasises Easing FDI Norms To Promote Rupee Usage

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

The US dollar has been the chosen currency in the world for international trade while Indian rupee has been consistently down over the years. Presenting her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasises on easing the norms and regulations for increasing FDI inflow and rupee usage for overseas investments.

Union Budget 2024: FM Emphasises Easing FDI Norms To Promote Rupee Usage
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to simplify norms on the foreign direct investment (FDI) and overseas investment to promote rupee usage.

During her Budget speech Sitharaman emphasised that the regulations will be eased in order to increase FDI inflow, nudge prioritisation and stress on opportunities for using Indian rupee for overseas investments.

"FDI and overseas rules and regulations will be simplified to facilitate FDI, nudge prioritisation and promote opportunities for using Indian rupee as a currency for overseas investment," she said.

A substantial foreign investment has come to India as FDIs and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI). A simplified FDI rules along with green energy and AI technology can bring in more investments into India.

Over the years, the Indian rupee has been going low. Ahead of the Budget presentation, rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 83.31 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a result of a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and softening crude oil prices.

The government earlier took steps to promote rupee as the preferred currency in global market for promoting export. Earlier, the RBI had asked banks to come up with arrangements for transactions of import and export in Indian rupee in order to promote global trade growth.

In the last one decade, rupee has depreciated by 27.6 percent against the US dollar from Rs 60.34 to Rs 83.38 while during the period of 2004 to 2014, rupee went from 44.37 to 67.34, which was around 26.5 percent.

Read more

Rupee Rises 6 Paise Against US Dollar as Crude Oil Prices Ease

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to simplify norms on the foreign direct investment (FDI) and overseas investment to promote rupee usage.

During her Budget speech Sitharaman emphasised that the regulations will be eased in order to increase FDI inflow, nudge prioritisation and stress on opportunities for using Indian rupee for overseas investments.

"FDI and overseas rules and regulations will be simplified to facilitate FDI, nudge prioritisation and promote opportunities for using Indian rupee as a currency for overseas investment," she said.

A substantial foreign investment has come to India as FDIs and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI). A simplified FDI rules along with green energy and AI technology can bring in more investments into India.

Over the years, the Indian rupee has been going low. Ahead of the Budget presentation, rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 83.31 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a result of a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and softening crude oil prices.

The government earlier took steps to promote rupee as the preferred currency in global market for promoting export. Earlier, the RBI had asked banks to come up with arrangements for transactions of import and export in Indian rupee in order to promote global trade growth.

In the last one decade, rupee has depreciated by 27.6 percent against the US dollar from Rs 60.34 to Rs 83.38 while during the period of 2004 to 2014, rupee went from 44.37 to 67.34, which was around 26.5 percent.

Read more

Rupee Rises 6 Paise Against US Dollar as Crude Oil Prices Ease

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION BUDGETNIRMALA SITHARAMANFDI NORMS TO PROMOTE RUPEE USAGEBUDGET 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.