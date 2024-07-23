ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2024-25 Emphasises Growth and Sustainability Across Key Sectors: IEEMA

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in conversation with Finance Secretary TV Somanathan during a post Budget press conference, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25, marking a pivotal moment for India's economic trajectory. Emphasising a holistic approach, the budget addresses critical areas such as energy security, infrastructure expansion, and fostering innovation. Key stakeholders across industries have expressed optimism, citing the government's commitment to bolstering growth through strategic investments and policy initiatives.

Hamza Arsiwala, President of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), lauded the budget's focus on job creation and skill development, essential components for building a robust economy.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at boosting manufacturing, particularly in the electrical and renewable energy sectors. The announcement of duty exemptions on essential minerals and metals is expected to further catalyse growth in these industries, promoting domestic manufacturing and aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.