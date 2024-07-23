ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2024-25 Emphasises Growth and Sustainability Across Key Sectors: IEEMA

author img

By ETV Bharat Business Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association has welcomed the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. Reports ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla

Union Budget 2024-25 Emphasises Growth and Sustainability Across Key Sectors: IEEMA
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in conversation with Finance Secretary TV Somanathan during a post Budget press conference, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25, marking a pivotal moment for India's economic trajectory. Emphasising a holistic approach, the budget addresses critical areas such as energy security, infrastructure expansion, and fostering innovation. Key stakeholders across industries have expressed optimism, citing the government's commitment to bolstering growth through strategic investments and policy initiatives.

Hamza Arsiwala, President of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), lauded the budget's focus on job creation and skill development, essential components for building a robust economy.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at boosting manufacturing, particularly in the electrical and renewable energy sectors. The announcement of duty exemptions on essential minerals and metals is expected to further catalyse growth in these industries, promoting domestic manufacturing and aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.

Charu Mathur, Director General of IEEMA, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the budget's provisions for advancing India's energy sector with a strong emphasis on renewable and nuclear technologies.

The continuation of customs duty exemptions for critical components like high-grade CRGO steel is seen as a supportive measure for the power sector, crucial for enhancing domestic production capabilities, added Mathur.

Overall, the Union Budget 2024-25 outlines a roadmap for sustainable growth, underpinned by investments in clean energy, infrastructure, and support for MSMEs. With measures aimed at enhancing competitiveness and fostering innovation, the budget sets a course for India to achieve greater economic resilience and self-reliance in the years ahead, added Mathur.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25, marking a pivotal moment for India's economic trajectory. Emphasising a holistic approach, the budget addresses critical areas such as energy security, infrastructure expansion, and fostering innovation. Key stakeholders across industries have expressed optimism, citing the government's commitment to bolstering growth through strategic investments and policy initiatives.

Hamza Arsiwala, President of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), lauded the budget's focus on job creation and skill development, essential components for building a robust economy.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at boosting manufacturing, particularly in the electrical and renewable energy sectors. The announcement of duty exemptions on essential minerals and metals is expected to further catalyse growth in these industries, promoting domestic manufacturing and aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.

Charu Mathur, Director General of IEEMA, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the budget's provisions for advancing India's energy sector with a strong emphasis on renewable and nuclear technologies.

The continuation of customs duty exemptions for critical components like high-grade CRGO steel is seen as a supportive measure for the power sector, crucial for enhancing domestic production capabilities, added Mathur.

Overall, the Union Budget 2024-25 outlines a roadmap for sustainable growth, underpinned by investments in clean energy, infrastructure, and support for MSMEs. With measures aimed at enhancing competitiveness and fostering innovation, the budget sets a course for India to achieve greater economic resilience and self-reliance in the years ahead, added Mathur.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIRMALA SITHARAMANGROWTHINDIAN ECONOMYUNION BUDGET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.