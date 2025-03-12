ETV Bharat / business

UK Team Visits Kolkata To Explore EV Opportunities, FIDC Stresses Challenges For Clean Mobility

Kolkata: A UK electric vehicles delegation, comprising six innovative SMEs specialising in fleet telematics, battery energy storage systems, AI, IoT-based cybersecurity and modular decentralized generators, visited Kolkata on Tuesday to explore opportunities in India.

The delegation, facilitated by Connected Places Catapult and supported by Global Business Inroads (GBI) in association with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), aims to foster bilateral trade and investment between the UK and India, particularly in the 2- and 3-wheeler EV segments.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, said, “This EV delegation marks a major step in advancing EV innovation and forging new partnerships. By working together, we can unlock opportunities, drive investment, and accelerate the adoption of clean mobility solutions.”

However, the push for EV adoption in India faces significant financing challenges, as highlighted by the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), an association of non-banking financial companies.

The FIDC pointed out hurdles such as uncertainty around EV resale values due to evolving battery technology, battery risks, lack of standardised assessments, limited charging infrastructure and high capital costs, which collectively make EV financing riskier.