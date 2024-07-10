ETV Bharat / business

TVS Motor Unveils TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition At Rs 1.28 Lakh | Deets Inside

Chennai: Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Wednesday widened its product portfolio with the launch of its popular motorcycle TVS Apache 2024 RTR 160 Racing Edition at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Equipped with a host of features, the motorcycle comes with an exclusive matte black colour, red alloy wheels, three ride modes -- sport, urban and rain, digital Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) cluster and LED head and tail lamps, among others.

"The TVS Apache series has consistently led the way in innovation, and bringing state-of-the-art technology to enthusiasts. With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, the launch underscores the company's dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor's racing heritage and engineering excellence," company head, Business - Premium, Vimal Sumbly said in a press release.