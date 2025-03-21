Tumbling Shares, Sensex Nosedive: What Should Small Scale Investors Do? An Industry Captain Speaks Up

New Delhi: Managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Nilesh Shah said investors can still put their money in the share market and hope for good returns despite the recent share market hiccup.

According to him, investors should not be discouraged by tumbling stocks in the market which has been declining over the last few months though it's natural for them to get discouraged and think twice regarding investing in the market through mutual funds and SIP.

Shah said that even if the market crashes for a short time, there is no need to panic. "The scenario is going to improve in the coming days because there is no reason to believe that the fundamentals of India have become weak and there is no possibility of profit from investing in the market," he said.

Data shows that the stock market witnessed its biggest weekly rally in Nifty and Sensex since February 2021. In the current week, Nifty rose by 4.41%, while Sensex gained 4.33%.

Reacting to the trend, Shah said that Indian share markets have provided positive returns for nearly nine consecutive years. While this year has been more of a correction phase, he believes that long-term investors can expect good returns from the stock market in the coming years. However, good profits can only be earned by those who have the patience to wait for the long term.

He also added that people can take advantage of the market's fall by topping up their existing investments if they have extra money and gradually upgrade their investments to beat inflation.

Shah also talked about the latest launch by Kotak's Choti SIP facility. According to him, this small SIP will be available for all eligible schemes of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) recently introduced the Choti SIP (Small Ticket SIP), offering an excellent opportunity to bring more Indians into the wealth creation journey.

Shah added only about 5.4 crore unique investors of India’s population are mutual fund investors—leaving a massive, untapped opportunity for penetration and bringing the Indian saver closer to financial freedom. "Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have been an excellent way to bring new investors and kick-start their mutual fund journey. With the launch of Choti SIP, a new investor can begin their wealth creation journey with a minimum amount of Rs. 250," Shah pointed out.

He believes the initiative enables new investors to invest via SIP with a minimum amount of Rs 250. The rationale behind this SIP is to make mutual fund investments more accessible to a wider audience, particularly first-time investors, by lowering the entry barrier, he said.

According to him, it does not matter even if investors must not have previously invested in mutual funds (SIP or Lumpsum) at the industry level. First-time investors can invest in the Growth Option and commit to a minimum of 60 instalments on a monthly basis. The payment of instalments should be made through NACH or UPI auto-pay only, he said.

Shah said the time has come for people living in rural parts of the country to become part of the sensex's growth staory and benefit from this growth to increase their wealth, as they are the ones who need money the most. Giving an overview, he said the company currently offers only 10 per cent of the schemes run by Kotak Mahindra AMC.