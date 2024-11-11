Trump Towers Expands In India: New Projects Announced in Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Bengaluru: India is set to become the largest global market for Trump-branded real estate outside the US, with new Trump Towers in Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory, Tribeca Developers, the Trump Organisation's Indian partner, announced six projects covering eight million sq ft, with an estimated sales value of over Rs 15,000 crore.
This expansion will add to the existing Trump properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata, where India already holds the record for the highest number of Trump-branded projects outside the US.
Six New Projects in Key Cities
Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, confirmed that the upcoming projects will include both residential and commercial properties, as well as India’s first Trump-branded golf and villa complex. Cities targeted for this expansion include Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram and Pune. Some of these developments will feature the ultra-luxury 'Trump World Towers' label.
For the first time, the Trump brand will venture into the Indian commercial real estate market, with a large office project set to break ground in Pune. Mehta stated that this office project will be the first of its kind in India for the Trump Organisation, reflecting a shift beyond its traditional focus on residential developments.
Expansion Model and Local Partnerships
The new ventures will involve local partners and utilise development management models. According to Mehta, Tribeca has strategically planned to expand in both new and existing cities where Trump-branded properties already have a footprint.
“Each project will have local developers and landowners as partners, ensuring a blend of global luxury and local expertise,” he explained.
Launch Timeline and Trump Family Visit
Four of these projects are expected to be formally announced by December, with launches anticipated in early 2025. Additionally, both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are likely to visit India in early 2025 to inaugurate the new properties, underscoring the Trump family’s commitment to the brand’s expansion in India.
India’s Luxury Real Estate Market Booming
India currently has four Trump properties: Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata, attracting high-net-worth individuals and Bollywood stars. Around 20% of buyers are NRIs. The Trump brand’s unique super-luxury positioning has driven demand, with Mehta stating that “Trump is the only super-luxury real estate brand globally, and we are committed to establishing our projects in India as trophy properties.”
This planned expansion is expected to make India the leading global hub for Trump-branded projects, reinforcing the brand’s appeal among affluent Indian buyers and further strengthening the US-India ties.