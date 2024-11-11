ETV Bharat / business

Trump Towers Expands In India: New Projects Announced in Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Bengaluru: India is set to become the largest global market for Trump-branded real estate outside the US, with new Trump Towers in Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory, Tribeca Developers, the Trump Organisation's Indian partner, announced six projects covering eight million sq ft, with an estimated sales value of over Rs 15,000 crore.

This expansion will add to the existing Trump properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata, where India already holds the record for the highest number of Trump-branded projects outside the US.

Six New Projects in Key Cities

Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, confirmed that the upcoming projects will include both residential and commercial properties, as well as India’s first Trump-branded golf and villa complex. Cities targeted for this expansion include Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram and Pune. Some of these developments will feature the ultra-luxury 'Trump World Towers' label.

For the first time, the Trump brand will venture into the Indian commercial real estate market, with a large office project set to break ground in Pune. Mehta stated that this office project will be the first of its kind in India for the Trump Organisation, reflecting a shift beyond its traditional focus on residential developments.

Expansion Model and Local Partnerships

The new ventures will involve local partners and utilise development management models. According to Mehta, Tribeca has strategically planned to expand in both new and existing cities where Trump-branded properties already have a footprint.