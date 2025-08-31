Trump Tariffs Take Toll On Uttar Pradesh’s Leather Industry

Lucknow: The 50% tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Indian goods have started hitting the leather industry of Uttar Pradesh. The twin centres of Kanpur and Agra, which are the leather hubs, have started taking a hit.

According to the estimates by traders, while orders to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore have been cancelled in Kanpur, the shoe industry in Agra is not getting any new orders from America for the winter season.

Putting up a brave face, the leather traders of Kanpur, who are associated with the Council for Leather Export (CLE), have decided to end their business with America. They have instead decided to turn towards the markets in Africa and Europe.

CLE Chairman RK Jalan claimed that exporters whose business is Rs 20 crore or more will now end business with America. “Our customers are asking us for a 20% to 25% discount on products, which is not possible,” he said.

The Regional President of CLE, Asad Iraqi, pointed out that the imposition of 50% tariffs by America is unfair, and it would be better if India expands its business with other countries instead of being dependent on America.

One of the businessmen dealing in leather goods, Javed Iqbal, stated, “It is impossible to do business in America since our products are becoming expensive there.”

Iraqi pointed out that around 10 lakh people of Kanpur will bear the brunt of the decision of the Trump administration directly and indirectly. He said that the decision threatens the employment of one lakh workers.

Assistant Director of Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIO) Alok Srivastava explained that Kanpur has been doing business worth thousands of crores of rupees annually with America.

“In the financial year 2024-25, business worth Rs 2500 crore was done with the United States, of which leather exports accounted for Rs 1000 crore. But this new tariff policy has created a crisis for the exporters,” he pointed out.

Similarly, Agra’s shoe enterprise has been badly hit by the American policy. The footwear exports to America have been badly hit, leaving the exporters extremely disappointed.

The work in several units of the footwear industry has come to a standstill. Several entrepreneurs are toying with the idea of laying off a portion of their workforce.

The leather footwear industry of this city has thrived since the Mughal era. The products made here are famous globally. The leather industry in this city is both in the shape of cottage units as well as large industry. Sources say that around five lakh people are dependent on this industry directly or indirectly for their livelihood.

Sources disclosed that the earlier consignments with 25% tariffs have been sent but there are no fresh orders coming. The new tariff rate of 50% is having a direct bearing on the shoe industry.

Sources disclosed that Agra had exported leather footwear worth more than Rs 370 crore to America in 2022-23, which came down to Rs 260 crore in 2023-24 even when there was no reciprocal tariff from America.

President of Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Export Chamber (AFMEC) Gopal Gupta disclosed, “We were working at a good pace. Leather footwear worth Rs 50 crore was exported in the first quarter. But now orders are not coming. This year, we were expecting an increase in shoe exports to the US.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Footwear and Leather Industry Development Council Puran Dawar pointed out that the country's honour cannot be compromised.

“The imposition of a 50 % tariff has increased the price of shoes by 1.5 times and this will have an impact on the sales,” he explained.

The businessmen dealing in leather footwear are now hoping for some relief coming their way in the form of the promised goods and services tax (GST) rationalization promised by the Indian government.

President of Agra Sole and Shoe Components Vinod Shitlani said that currently there is 18% GST on the shoe components that needs to be reduced by the government. “Seeing the current situation, if the GST on shoe components is reduced from 18% to 5%, then Agra's shoe business and businessmen will get a lot of relief,” he pointed out.

Gopal Gupta underlined that the American tariffs cannot stop the industry from moving ahead. “Rather, it is allowing us to explore more options. We should take full advantage of this opportunity. Work can be done on many levels. The Indian government should lobby hard so that pressure can be created on America to reduce tariffs,” he said.

He added that this should be coupled with the manufacturers improving their quality further so that Americans are ready to buy Indian shoes even at premium prices.

Pointing out that American tariffs on shoes have seen a rise from 9% to 25% and now 50%, he said the emphasis should now be on increasing trade.

He said that presently the industry stakeholders are looking towards the government for some relief and assistance in terms of bank interest, subsidy, design, research and other aspects. He suggested that the government bring incentive schemes to reduce the impact of tariffs along with reduction in the cost of raw materials.

He said the government should come out with some interventions so that the shoe exporters are able to save their turnover and the jobs of their employees as well.

President of Agra Shoe Factors Federation Vijay Sama revealed that August 27 was a black day for the shoe exporters to the US who stand confused on tariffs.

Pointing at five major exporters, he said, “The Work in their factories is almost closed right now because most of the new orders have been put on hold or have been cancelled.”

He disclosed that Agra exports seven to eight lakh pairs of footwear to America every season. The prevailing recession had already reduced this to around five lakh pairs and now with the orders being put on hold there is a cash crunch being faced by the suppliers of the raw materials.

Those in the leather business explain that the new tariffs will make it difficult for the producers to operate their units and this is likely to result in unemployment of both the skilled and unskilled workers.

There is also the question of the already manufactured products that have to be sold.The stakeholders are looking towards the government for support in the form of an incentive scheme for branding, a scheme and also to ensure a reduction in raw material costs. They also want an impetus for designing and skill development in the sector.

According to the information available, 17.7 billion pairs of shoes are produced in the world annually of which 11.63% are produced by India, which is second only to China. India exported footwear worth $ 3.13 billion in 2022. It ranks 11th in footwear exports in the world.

